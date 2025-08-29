Not Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: John McEnroe names the most talented player he’s ever seen

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will forever be remembered as part of one of the greatest rivalries in sports history. Between them, the “Big Three” have captured 66 Grand Slam titles, cementing their place among the best to ever play the game. But for American legend John McEnroe, one player stands out as even more talented than the iconic trio.

A seven-time Grand Slam champion and owner of 77 career titles, McEnroe has long been considered one of the most respected voices in tennis. That’s why his latest comments during the US Open made plenty of noise across the sport.

Speaking with ESPN, the 66-year-old offered high praise for World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, even putting the Spaniard above Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. “Carlos Alcaraz, at 21 or 22 years old, is the most talented player I’ve ever seen on a tennis court,” McEnroe said. “That’s more than Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, for whom I have great respect”.

McEnroe doubled down on his admiration for Alcaraz, comparing him to some of the sport’s greatest names. “I idolized Rod Laver, I played with Pete Sampras. This guy is unbelievably good when he’s on. One of the fastest players ever to step on a court, with an incredible personality and attitude. He’s got every shot in the book,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Luciano Darderi at the US Open third-round. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On Alcaraz’s budding rivalry with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, McEnroe didn’t hold back: “You want two great players in any sport to push each other to their best. In my opinion, if both play their absolute best, Carlos Alcaraz is the best overall player. If he’s at an A-minus or below, Sinner will beat him. That’s what it comes down to”.

McEnroe on Djokovic and the chase for 25th Major title

Despite his praise for Alcaraz, McEnroe also weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title. The Serbian, who owns seven Wimbledon crowns, was beaten in straight sets by Sinner in the semifinals earlier this summer—a result that raised doubts for McEnroe.

“It’s the first time I’ve looked at him and thought: ‘I’m not sure he’s going to come back,’” McEnroe told the BBC. “I don’t know if he can accept being one or two steps below these guys (Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz). He’s finally joined the group of veteran champions who realize the best may be behind them—and they have to come to terms with that”.

Still, Djokovic remains firmly in the hunt at the US Open, where he faces Cameron Norrie in the third round. A win would move him one step closer to a historic 25th major, and potentially quiet McEnroe’s doubts—at least for now.

