Carlos Alcaraz captures the attention of Sharapova and McEnroe, and not for defeating Reilly Opelka at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz has proven he’s ready to take on the challenge at the US Open. Following a walkover victory against world number one Jannik Sinner, the young Spaniard unveiled a new persona, quite literally, in his match against Reilly Opelka. This transformation didn’t go unnoticed by commentators Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe, who shifted their focus from his on-court performance to his striking new look during the broadcast.

Alcaraz debuted a fresh appearance at this year’s US Open, sporting a buzz cut that caught the attention of Sharapova and McEnroe, who discussed it extensively on the official tournament broadcast.

“I haven’t even gotten to his tennis yet. I’m still fixated on the buzz cut,” Sharapova remarked. “It’s so low maintenance, and he just went for it. That’s a bold decision. I’d be so superstitious. But that’s what you have to love about him, his ability to be so free and confident, exuding an aura that transcends the game.”

McEnroe also had thoughts on Alcaraz’s new style. “That haircut, did he get the buzz cut from his hair stylist in Spain? He brought someone in for Wimbledon. I’m curious because you can get that for 20 bucks right here in the city,“ McEnroe quipped.

Alcaraz engages with fans over new haircut

From the outset, Alcaraz anticipated that his fresh hairstyle would generate buzz, not only on social media but also among fans filling the stands. Unlike the biblical story of Samson, whose powers waned after his haircut, Alcaraz continued his season with remarkable performances, as this one against Opelka.

When prompted by event organizers about his updated look, Alcaraz turned to his fans for their opinions, setting up a poll to gauge their reactions. The fans responded resoundingly, offering enthusiastic applause and showing their approval of his new style at US Open.

Alcaraz explains the haircut change

Though the focus may have veered from Alcaraz’s on-court performance, his new haircut was undoubtedly the talk of the tournament, even catching the attention of tennis icons like Sharapova and McEnroe. Naturally, the media was eager to understand Alcaraz’s decision to change his hairstyle.

“Suddenly, my brother just mishandled the clippers. He cut it, and the only way to fix it was to shave it off completely,” Alcaraz revealed. “To be honest, it’s not that good… it’s not that bad, I guess. I’m not really into hair at all. I’m the kind of guy who thinks, ‘Okay, hair grows back,’ and in a few days, it’s going to be fine, I suppose. It just happened, and that’s it.”

