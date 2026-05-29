Novak Djokovic explains loss against Joao Fonseca at 2026 Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic believes Joao Fonseca has everything needed to become the next global tennis superstar after the Brazilian stunned him in an unforgettable Roland Garros battle.

Novak Djokovic may have suffered one of the toughest losses of his career at 2026 Roland Garros, but the Serbian legend made it clear afterward that he believes Joao Fonseca could become one of the future faces of tennis.

After falling in an epic five-set battle despite leading by two sets, Djokovic had nothing but praise for the Brazilian superstar prospect. The legend openly discussed Fonseca’s long-term potential and the impact the Brazilian could have on the next generation of tennis stars.

“He definitely has the potential to do that. Things have to come together. He’s very professional. The talent he’s got, the firepower. The whole Brazilian nation cheering him on. Hopefully, he can be the next great thing and win Slams.”

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Novak Djokovic admits Joao Fonseca was better in decisive moments

Novak Djokovic also gave a brutally honest assessment of how the match unfolded, admitting Fonseca elevated his level dramatically during the most important moments of the fourth and fifth sets.

Despite the painful defeat, the Serbian insisted he did not feel he played badly overall. “It was just amazing from his side. I don’t think I’ve done too much wrong with my game. He was just better. Incredible match to be a part of. Tough one for me to lose being two sets to love up. But huge credit to Joao for really deserving to win the match.”

The 39-year-old continued by explaining how Fonseca repeatedly found spectacular shots under pressure as the momentum completely shifted late in the match.

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“He, without a doubt, was the better player in the important moments, in those crucial fourth and fifth sets. Some amazing exchanges and points and he just found incredible shots, lines. It was just amazing from his side. Obviously not great for me to be facing a player playing such a level.”

The result instantly becomes one of the defining moments of Fonseca’s young career while also potentially signaling a symbolic changing of the guard in men’s tennis. For Djokovic, the loss represents another painful missed opportunity to chase Grand Slam No. 25. For Joao, it may be the beginning of something much bigger.