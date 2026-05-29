NY Mets receive encouraging Clay Holmes injury update after fractured fibula diagnosis

The New York Mets received encouraging news as Clay Holmes avoided surgery after his fractured fibula diagnosis, offering a positive turn for a pitching staff that has dealt with multiple setbacks.

The New York Mets finally received a positive injury development Thursday after weeks of setbacks across the roster. Ace pitcher Clay Holmes will not require surgery for the fractured fibula he suffered during the recent Subway Series against the New York Yankees, providing optimism for both the pitcher and the organization moving forward, as Francisco Lindor enters final phase of injury rehab and the club looks to regain stability.

According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Holmes avoided surgery because the fracture didn’t involve displacement, allowing the injury to heal naturally. While the recovery process could take slightly longer without a procedure, the expectation is that Holmes could return to the Mets’ rotation in early August.

The injury occurred two weeks ago after Holmes was struck in the leg by a 111 mph comebacker off the bat of Yankees rookie Spencer Jones. Despite the scary moment, Holmes initially remained in the game after being checked by the training staff.

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“We went out, checked him out, threw a couple pitches, was able to finish the inning, comes back in and he didn’t even give me a chance,” manager Carlos Mendoza said, according to NJ.com. “I’m good to go back out.”

Clay Holmes #35 of the Mets walks off the mound. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Holmes emerged as Mets’ ace before injury

Holmes continued pitching after the line drive incident and faced seven additional batters before visibly showing discomfort during the fifth inning. Mendoza later explained that Holmes alerted the coaching staff once something no longer felt right. “He was like, ‘Yeah, something doesn’t feel right,’” Mendoza said. “And (then the) X-rays there shows the fracture.”

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The diagnosis added another name to a growing list of injured Mets players during a difficult 2026 campaign. The organization has already dealt with injuries to key contributors including Lindor, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert, and Kodai Senga.

Losing Holmes was particularly damaging because of the level he had reached this season. After transitioning into a larger role within the rotation, the right-hander posted a dominant 2.39 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 52 2/3 innings.

Mets continue battling through injury-filled season

The Mets have struggled to maintain consistency as injuries continue impacting both the lineup and pitching staff. Holmes’ absence forced additional pressure onto a rotation already dealing with uncertainty surrounding Senga and several bullpen arms.

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Still, avoiding surgery represents a significant victory for New York considering the potential severity of the injury. A clean healing process could allow Holmes to return for the final stretch of the regular season and potentially contribute during a postseason push if the Mets remain in contention.

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For now, the organization will continue monitoring Holmes’ recovery while hoping one of its most reliable pitchers can successfully return later this summer.