Rockies address bullpen depth with roster decision on former Braves reliever John Brebbia

The Colorado Rockies addressed their bullpen depth with a roster move involving former Atlanta Braves reliever John Brebbia, adding experience as they look to stabilize their pitching staff.

The Colorado Rockies continued searching for bullpen depth Thursday by signing veteran reliever John Brebbia to a minor league contract, a move that comes as Joe Ryan gets honest about Braves, Cubs trade rumors adds another layer of intrigue around pitching decisions across the league. The Rockies are dealing with multiple injuries in their relief corps while attempting to stabilize one of the National League’s struggling pitching staffs during the 2026 season.

Brebbia, who previously pitched for the Atlanta Braves during the 2025 campaign, spent spring training with the Boston Red Sox before later joining the Minnesota Twins organization on a minor league deal. After exercising another opt-out clause following a difficult stretch at Triple-A St. Paul, the 35-year-old became available on the market.

The experienced right-hander posted a 6.20 ERA across 20 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season. Despite the rough overall numbers, Brebbia showed flashes early, allowing just one earned run with a 17-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first 10 2/3 innings before struggling over his final appearances.

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Rockies continue searching for bullpen stability

Colorado’s bullpen issues have become increasingly evident throughout the first two months of the season. The Rockies entered Thursday with a 4.51 bullpen ERA while sitting last in the NL West with a 20-37 record.

John Brebbia #63 of the Rockies delivers a pitch against the Padres. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Injuries have also impacted the relief unit, with Jimmy Herget and Victor Vodnik both remaining on the injured list. Adding a veteran option like Brebbia gives the organization another experienced arm capable of potentially helping at the major league level later in the season.

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Brebbia last appeared in the majors in 2025, splitting time between the Braves and the Detroit Tigers. He finished that season with a 7.71 ERA across 22 appearances.

Veteran reliever brings years of MLB experience

Across eight MLB seasons, Brebbia has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Tigers, and Braves. During that span, he has recorded a career 4.04 ERA over 378 1/3 innings while establishing himself as a reliable middle-relief option for several playoff contenders.

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Colorado now hopes a fresh opportunity and organizational change can help Brebbia rediscover consistency as the Rockies continue trying to reinforce an overworked bullpen.