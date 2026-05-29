NY Knicks receive important Mitchell Robinson injury update ahead of 2026 NBA Finals

The New York Knicks have received a massive boost ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals after a key update involving center Mitchell Robinson. The veteran big man suffered a broken right pinky finger during Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, immediately creating concern about his availability for the championship series.

At first, there were real doubts about whether Robinson would be ready in time for the Finals, especially considering the physical nature of the injury and how important his defensive presence has become for New York throughout the playoffs.

However, a new report from Shams Charania dramatically changed the outlook for the Knicks. “Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinky finger and fully plans to play in the New York Knicks’ Game 1 of the NBA Finals against OKC or San Antonio next Wednesday while wearing a brace on his hand, sources tell ESPN.”

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Will Mitchell Robinson play in Game 1 of 2026 NBA Finals?

Yes. Mitchell Robinson’s availability could become one of the biggest X-factors of the series regardless of whether the Knicks face the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs. His rim protection, rebounding and physicality in the paint have been crucial throughout New York’s playoff run.

Another important detail working in favor is the additional rest they have received while waiting for the Western Conference Finals to finish. With the Thunder and Spurs extending the series deeper than expected, the Knicks have gained valuable extra recovery time before the Finals begin.

That added rest may have played a major role in Robinson’s recovery timeline after surgery. Instead of rushing back immediately, the center now has several additional days to adjust to the brace and regain conditioning before Game 1.

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The NBA Finals are currently scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 3, and Robinson’s expected return instantly strengthens the Knicks’ chances of competing for a championship after one of the franchise’s deepest playoff runs in decades.