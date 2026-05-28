Jannik Sinner doesn’t blame tough calendar on clay after loss against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at 2026 Roland Garros

Jannik Sinner is still searching for answers after one of the most shocking defeats of the 2026 tennis season. The world No. 1 and overwhelming favorite to win Roland Garros suffered a stunning second-round collapse against Juan Manuel Cerundolo after leading by two sets and controlling most of the match early in Paris.

Sinner eventually fell 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 in a match that completely changed after the Italian held a 5-1 advantage in the third set. At one point, Sinner lost 18 consecutive points as Cerundolo suddenly took over while the top seed visibly struggled with energy, movement and cramping under difficult conditions.

The shocking elimination immediately sparked debate about whether Sinner’s demanding clay-court schedule finally caught up with him after titles in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome leading into Roland Garros. However, the Italian admitted there is no guarantee extra rest would have changed the outcome.

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“You don’t know. If I don’t play Madrid or I don’t play Rome, maybe I come here and still have a day like this where you feel sick. Looking back, it’s always very tough. I won 3 tournaments on clay. Incredible results. Amazing streak I’ve had. As I said in the beginning of the year, this was my main goal here. Early exit is not what I was looking for. But you also don’t know if things would’ve changed if I would’ve maybe skipped Madrid and only played Rome, or skipping Rome and to come here. You never know.”

Jannik Sinner reveals how physically exhausted he felt against Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Jannik Sinner later explained that his body completely broke down during the final stages of the match, forcing him to conserve energy in hopes of surviving long enough to compete in the fifth set. The Italian admitted he could barely recover physically as the momentum shifted entirely toward Cerundolo.

“As I said, the fourth set I let go to recover physically. Fifth set we all know everything can happen. Yeah, it was tough. I was in a tough spot in the fourth and also in the fifth at some point. I really was. I didn’t have energy, really. I was very flat. The whole body. I don’t remember the last time I felt this weak. It is what it is. I tried to stay there with all I had today. This was the maximum I had. It’s a pity because I was playing really well the first couple of sets. Also, the third set I was playing really well. That’s the sport.”

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Despite the painful defeat, Sinner still refused to make excuses for the loss and acknowledged the incredible clay-court run he produced before arriving in Paris. Now, after one of the most physically exhausting stretches of his career, attention immediately shifts toward whether the Italian superstar can recover in time to remain a favorite at Wimbledon and later the US Open.