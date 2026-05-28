Andy Reid using Rashee Rice’s absence to see what Jalen Royals can do with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid analyzed what Jalen Royals is capable of in the absence of Rashee Rice, looking ahead to the next NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are already in the midst of their preparations for the upcoming NFL season, completing their first sessions of OTAs. Head coach Andy Reid discussed a range of topics, from Patrick Mahomes’ progress to Jalen Royals getting repetitions with the first-team offense, taking advantage of the absence of Rashee Rice.

Last season, everyone expected Jalen Royals to be the natural replacement for Rashee Rice during Rice’s suspension. Knee tendinitis put a stop to that, but right now, he is taking advantage of the fact that Rashee Rice is not at OTAs.

“Yeah, so they’re rotating in with the first group,” Reid said. “And Rashee Rice is not here. It gives Jalen Royals some great reps with the wide receiver position. Strong, he looks strong out there and running well, and that whole deal. So, it’s great for him. It’s great for him and for the quarterbacks to see what he’s all about on repeated reps.”

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When will the Chiefs return to their OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs officially concluded their first of two weeks of OTAs on Thursday, May 28. The team will reconvene on Monday, June 1, for their second week of OTAs before a five-day break between OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Jalen Royals of Kansas City Chiefs.

A golden opportunity for Royals

A fourth-round pick out of Utah State in 2025, Jalen Royals caught two passes on three targets for four yards during his NFL rookie season. This year, it seems like he will have an opportunity to secure a larger role in the offense.

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He needs to stay healthy regarding his knee, but it feels especially true if he continues to take advantage of these early offseason practice days and builds on them going forward.

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery

Patrick Mahomes is participating in practice, but only in a limited capacity. Coach Andy Reid does not like to use the “ahead of schedule” phrasing; however, it is clear that Patrick Mahomes is making tremendous progress as he returns from a season-ending knee injury. “I like what I’ve seen,” Reid said of Mahomes.

“He’s working hard. This is good for him, I mean, getting out there and throwing it’s good rehab, as he continues rehab, so he keeps a feel with the receivers, where he’s doing partial practice, and, but it’s important, it’s important to keep his timing up, and he’s busted his tail to put himself in this position, most guys wouldn’t even be able to do this, but he’s put himself in that position, and I know we’ve got good communication with the doctors, and they’re, you know, they keep a close eye on it, and what’s real and what’s not real, so and then we just, we listen to them.”

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Patrick Mahomes participated in 7-7 team drills, but he is not cleared to participate in 11-11 yet. That is not so much about his ability to run or cut as it is to protect him from incidental contact, and Reid said it is to avoid plays with any fly or sweep motion that could lead to a collision in the backfield.