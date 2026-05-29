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South Africa vs Nicaragua LIVE: Second half underway! (0-0)

As one of the final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, South Africa battle Nicaragua to get their engines going. Stay with Bolavip so you get the best play-by-play analysis!

South Africa face Nicaragua in a friendly
© Zamani Makautsi & Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesSouth Africa face Nicaragua in a friendly

South Africa are one of the 48 nations that will play in the 2026 World Cup. As the tournament nears, they have to get their rhythm and hopefully, earn a win so the morale going into the competition is high. That’s why they play against Nicaragua in a friendly.

South Africa will play in Group A against Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea. In fact, they will be tasked with playing the inaugural game of the 2026 World Cup against the host nation of Mexico, something that already happened in 2010, when South Africa were the hosts.

As for Nicaragua, they didn’t qualify to the 2026 World Cup. They hope this could be the start of a more successful period with sights on the 2030 edition. The hopes are that manager Juan Cruz Real can turn the ship around.

90' - Six more minutes according to the referee! (0-0)

We get to the final stages and the luminous board marks six more minutes of action.

South Africa are desperate to get the one goal that gives them the win!

84' - South Africa miss another shot! (0-0)

The amount of chances that South Africa haven't been able to put away is crazy! Now the shot went low and wide of the goal.

81' - Pineda with a huge double save to keep the board scoreless! (0-0)

Adonis Pineda with a huge double save!!! What a performance by the Nicaraguan goalkeeper!

First on a header deflection and then after the rebound! What a game from the keeper!

78' - Mofokeng with a wide effort from outside the box! (0-0)

Mofokeng tried his luck from distance but it was a weak, deflated shot!

75' - The game enters into a gray zone (0-0)

Nothing much has happened as the game has entered a lethargic pace. 

South Africa are struggling to find openings right now.

67' - More substitutions for South Africa (0-0)

Bradley Cross, Jayden Adams, and Nkosinathi Sibisi enter the game.

Mbatha, Okon, and Kabini go out.

61' - Pineda saves another shot! (0-0)

Maseko cuts inside and tries a great shot but once again Pineda saves Nicaragua!

The goalie is the reason why this game is still 0-0!

57' - Another chance missed by South Africa (0-0)

Once again, Appollis creates damage on the wing and puts a great cross. However, Mofokeng whiffed the ball entirely.

54' - Deflected shot almost beats Pineda! (0-0)

What seemed as a very poor effort from South Africa got deflected and it almost went over Pineda.

The reliable Nicaraguan keeper was able to control it, though.

52' - How was Appollis not a starter? (0-0)

The Orlando Pirates winger has done in seven minutes what South Africa couldn't do as a whole in the first half.

Pure dribbling and blazing speed to create huge harm!

49' - Two straight chances by South Africa controlled by Pineda! (0-0)

South Africa start putting up pace with recently-subbed in Appollis!

However, Pineda was able to control both chances in quick succession.

45' - Second half underway with plenty of substitutions! (0-0)

Oliver Bello and Jefferson Rivera come in for Nicaragua. The one coming off are Orozco, and Sait.

South Africa will also make some subs, including the goalkeeper! Goss, Sebelebele, Moremi, Foster, and Zwame get subbed off.

Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng and Sipho Chaine (GK) come in for the Bafana Bafana.

HT - South Africa better at halftime, but without punch! (0-0)

The first half showed clear things: South Africa have the better roster, faster and more physical. However, they have no punch.

Nicaragua have a solid defense, but have still allowed a couple of chances that the Bafana Bafana haven't been able to put away.

45' - First half ends in a draw! (0-0)

South Africa have been better, but Nicaragua's defense has been very solid.

Lyle Foster's missed penalty goes down as the clearest chance of the first half. Bitter faces from the South African team as they head to the locker room!

45' - FOSTER MISSES THE PENALTY AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF! (0-0)

Justice by the soccer gods! Lyle Foster puts the ball straight into the post!

Dubious run from Foster ahead of the shot, and that might even be the cause of why the shot went straight to the wood!

42' - PENALTY FOR SOUTH AFRICA (0-0)

The Bafana Bafana get a huge chance as Sebelebele falls in the box and the referee calls for a penalty!

However, it seems like a clear dive from the South African as the Nicaraguan side complains to the referee.

36' - Pineda gets hit hard by Matuludi! (0-0)

Adonis Pineda tried to control a what was an easy cross from South Africa but Matuludi's body impacted the Nicaraguan keeper who fell hard to the floor.

Pineda is now receiving medical attention.

34' - South Africa's fee kick goes high! (0-0)

South Africa had a great position to harm from a free kick but Toremi sent it to the moon!

The Bafana Bafana are wasting plenty of opportunities to get in front!

32' - Sebelebele misses a huge chance! (0-0)

Nicaragua's defense was surprised and that allowed South Africa to have a clear chance at goal. However, the defense was able to adjust last-second to avoid any harm!

28' - Raheem Cole tried from distance! (0-0)

Nicaragua found some space through the legs of Raheem Cole who cut inside and tried a long-distance shot. However, it was pretty high!

Then, South Africa got into the attack and also made a high shot far off Adonis Pineda's goal.

23' - South Africa is creating all the harm from the right wing! (0-0)

Once again, South Africa exploit the right side to give Nicaragua trouble. This time it was Matuludi that got deep to send a dangerous cross that Nicaragua were able to defend.

21' - Moncada's header goes wide! (0-0)

A bit of retaliation by Nicaragua. Great cross off a free kick that Moncada is able to head, but the effort was weak and wide.

The Pinoleros at least showing signs of attack now.

16' - South Africa get close to scoring! (0-0)

Huge play by South Africa as Sebelebele makes a great play on the wing and he crosses, however, Zwane wasn't able to re-direct the ball towards the goal!

What a miss by the Bafana Bafana!

12' - Nicaragua's first shot is far wide! (0-0)

After a corner kick, the ball dwindled outside of the box, Nicaragua tried to make something out of it but Moncada's shot was far wide.

9' - Nicaragua get their first chance (0-0)

Nicaragua know what stepping into South Africa's box feels like at least, though the Bafana Bafana were quick to recover the ball.

5' - South Africa try to take the initiative (0-0)

Nicaragua immediately retreat, as South Africa seek to get more space in between the Nicaraguan defense.

0' IT'S GO TIME! (0-0)

South Africa vs Nicaragua is underway at the Orlando Amstel Arena!

Last moments ahead of the game!

The last details are being worked on for Nicaragua!

South Africa vs Nicaragua: Where to watch

The match will air on SABC, public broadcaster. There is no official broadcast in the United States, hence it's key for you to stay with Bolavip so you don't miss a beat of this friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Nicaragua announce their lineup!

Nicaragua will play with Adonis Pineda; Joab Gutierrez, Justing Cano, Ebert Martinez, Oliver Orozco; Jason Coronel, Raheem Cole, Jonathan Moncada, Jacob Montes; Jorge Garcia, Leyner Moses,

We have the starting XI for South Africa!

It's a 4-3-3 attack formation for the Bafana Bafana! We see some rotations and that starts at goal with Ricardo Goss. The back four will have Thabang Matuludi, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, and Samukele Kabini. In the midfield, Sphephelo Sithole and Thalente Mbatha will bring balance, as captain Themba Zwane will be in task of creating goalscoring opportunities. Up front: Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

South Africa need a win to get a morale boost ahead 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our Live Blog!

South Africa are back in a World Cup for the first time since 2010, and they want to go out on a bang! That all starts with a win against Nicaragua today.

Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup!

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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