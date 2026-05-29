South Africa vs Nicaragua LIVE: Second half underway! (0-0)

As one of the final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, South Africa battle Nicaragua to get their engines going. Stay with Bolavip so you get the best play-by-play analysis!

South Africa are one of the 48 nations that will play in the 2026 World Cup. As the tournament nears, they have to get their rhythm and hopefully, earn a win so the morale going into the competition is high. That’s why they play against Nicaragua in a friendly.

South Africa will play in Group A against Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea. In fact, they will be tasked with playing the inaugural game of the 2026 World Cup against the host nation of Mexico, something that already happened in 2010, when South Africa were the hosts.

As for Nicaragua, they didn’t qualify to the 2026 World Cup. They hope this could be the start of a more successful period with sights on the 2030 edition. The hopes are that manager Juan Cruz Real can turn the ship around.