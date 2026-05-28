Is Jalen Williams playing tonight for OKC vs Spurs in Game 6 of 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals?

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, where they can clinch their advancement, raising the question: Will Jalen Williams play?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a game that could secure their spot in the finals against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals, and they will need their entire roster for the matchup, though concerns remain about the status of their star, Jalen Williams.

Jalen Williams remains with a questionable tag due to a left hamstring injury that has been attached to him for the majority of the 2026 postseason. With the San Antonio Spurs back home to try and force a Game 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping their star guard can suit up.

According to Shams Charania, Williams continues progressing through workouts, but the Thunder are exercising extreme caution because of the recurring nature of the hamstring injury.

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“If it does require a Game 7, he is doing more and more and progressing more and more in his pregame workouts,” Charania said. “But to have the second strain to the same hamstring just under one month just speaks to the severity of what this is, and how sensitive, how tricky an injury like this can be.”

Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other bad news for OKC

The bad news is that Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out for the Thunder as well with a right soleus strain. Meanwhile, the Spurs have a clean injury report, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series after suffering a 127-114 road loss on Tuesday.

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But it is important to note that for OKC, the absences are not something they worry much about. The Thunder have survived, thanks in large part to their depth. In fact, they could very well eliminate the Spurs even without Williams, Sorber, and Mitchell in Game 6.

Spurs with a clean injury report

The Spurs have no major players who appear on the injury report. That being said, De’Aaron Fox is playing with a high ankle sprain, while Dylan Harper is also dealing with an injury; however, neither is expected to miss Game 6.

With the Spurs being relatively healthy, they are hoping to force a Game 7; moreover, they are hoping to take advantage of the Thunder being short-handed.

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The Thunder will have their work cut out for themselves if Williams doesn’t play. Nevertheless, they may have a reason to sit him out for Game 6. If he were to sit out, then he would have more than two weeks to recover from his hamstring injury by the time the NBA Finals started.