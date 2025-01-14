Andre Agassi builds his perfect tennis player, excludes one member of the ‘Big Three’

When it comes to tennis greatness, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have cemented their legacies, while Novak Djokovic continues to chase records in his active career. However, when Andre Agassi, one of the most celebrated American players of all time, designed his ideal tennis player, he notably left out one member of the iconic trio.

The “Vegas Kid,” an eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 for 52 weeks, is often included in conversations about tennis legends, alongside his American counterpart Pete Sampras.

In August 2024, Agassi shared his vision of the perfect player in a video posted by the US Open on social media. His choices for serve, forehand, backhand, speed, and mentality stirred intrigue—especially his omission of Nadal.

Agassi’s perfect tennis player

Serve

For the serve, Agassi chose towering American John Isner. “The serve, I mean it’s the easiest one to get rid of because it’s the only standalone shot in tennis where nobody controls it. You control it, right? Never got to play him — thank God, he would have been a nightmare,” Agassi explained.

John Isner of the United States serves in a final career match loss against Michael Mmoh during the 2023 US Open. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

He acknowledged Pete Sampras as having the greatest serve for an average-sized player but pointed to Isner’s height as the deciding factor. “Pete [Sampras] had the greatest serve, I think ever, for a normal-sized person. His mechanics and movement might be the greatest execution of any sporting activity in the world. But you can’t not take someone that could make the box as big as Isner made it”.

Forehand

When it came to forehands, Agassi leaned toward the versatility and options of Roger Federer. “There’s so many ways to judge a forehand, but versatility, return, options… I mean, I probably would go Fed,” Agassi shared. However, he also gave credit to Sampras. “For me, Pete’s running forehand was better than Fed’s in terms of exploding and firing on the ball”.

Backhand

For the backhand, Agassi confidently chose his own. “I’m sticking with mine because I feel like if my racket is on it — although it’s not gonna be on as many balls as a lot of other guys — I’ve always felt like I knew exactly where I was gonna hit it and wasn’t gonna hesitate. That shot paid my bills,” he said with pride.

Speed

Agassi’s selection for speed raised eyebrows as he bypassed Nadal, opting instead for rising star Carlos Alcaraz. “When it comes to that, the fastest guys on tour now are unquestionably Alcaraz, [Alex] de Minaur, and Tommy Paul. And out of those guys, I would worry most about Alcaraz,” he explained.

Mentality

For mentality, Agassi didn’t hesitate to name Novak Djokovic. “Without question, I go Novak. When Novak makes up his mind that he’s going to lock down or that he’s sick and tired of this match being played on your terms, he’s going to go up a level,” Agassi noted.

He elaborated on Djokovic’s unmatched ability to shift momentum and control matches. “You see him use his speed defensively, lock down mentally, and recognize when the tone of the match needs to change. Nobody’s ever done it better than him”.

A surprising omission

While Agassi praised Federer’s forehand and Djokovic’s mental fortitude, his choice to leave Nadal out of his perfect player—even in speed—sparked debate among fans. Known for his relentless athleticism and court coverage, Nadal has long been a symbol of grit and determination, making his omission all the more surprising.