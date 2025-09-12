Novak Djokovic reveals the secret behind his sustained dominance and longevity at the top

Novak Djokovic once again proved his staying power at the US Open. At 38 years old, the Serbian star advanced to the semifinals, taking down a wave of next-generation talents along the way. That included a straight-sets win over American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and a strong opening performance against 19-year-old rising star Learner Tien, already ranked inside the world’s top 50.

Ultimately, Djokovic’s run came to an end against Carlos Alcaraz, who went on to win the title by defeating Jannik Sinner in the final. But Djokovic still pushed the Spaniard harder than anyone else in New York, forcing a tiebreak that other contenders like Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, and Jiri Lehecka never managed to reach.

What stands out most, though, is that Djokovic reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this season. That consistency propelled him back to No. 4 in the ATP rankings, behind only Alcaraz, Sinner, and Alexander Zverev—three players nearly half his age.

Competing at such a high level against much younger opponents isn’t just about raw talent. For Djokovic, the all-time leader in men’s Grand Slam titles, longevity is the product of discipline, routine, and a unique approach to his health and recovery.

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point during US Open against Carlos Alcaraz. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Some of those secrets he has openly shared—from “pyramid water” sourced in Bosnia to a custom “magic potion” prepared by his physiotherapists. But as Djokovic explained, the foundation of his daily routine is much simpler.

“When I wake up, there’s always a prayer, a moment of gratitude for being alive and having another opportunity each day,” he said during an interview with Ben Johnson. “Then I hydrate with warm water, lemon, and salt. After that, I drink my usual hydration formula—something more than just water—to restore electrolytes, minerals, and get going”.

Djokovic’s diet

Nutrition has always been a cornerstone of Novak Djokovic’s longevity. The 24-time Grand Slam champion says he relies on a wide variety of fruits and smoothies, paired with multivitamin supplements, to fuel his training and recovery.

Asked about his go-to shake, Djokovic didn’t hesitate: “My favorites are berries and dates. I love dates—dates all day! I’ll add hemp seeds, different seeds, and things like that. Superfoods, maca powder, spirulina… although that one doesn’t taste so great”.

Despite admitting it’s not exactly delicious, Djokovic explained why he makes room for spirulina in his diet. “It’s a blue-green algae recognized as a superfood because of its high content of antioxidants, proteins, vitamins, and minerals,” he said. “It supports immune health, boosts energy, and helps reduce oxidative stress”.

Outdoor activities and cross-training

Tennis alone isn’t enough to keep Djokovic energized. The Serbian star also enjoys a wide range of outdoor activities to stay active and maintain overall well-being. “I like to stay moving and enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “I love swimming in the sea, cycling, hiking, running, jogging—anything that keeps me active”.

The Serbian star also incorporates other sports for fun and circulation. “I play soccer, basketball, paddle tennis, ping pong—whatever helps me stay moving. And once I’ve completed that active part of my day, I like to relax, whether it’s in the sauna or with an ice bath,” he added.

