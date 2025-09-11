Rafael Nadal issues definitive statement on Carlos Alcaraz’s prospects in ATP circuit

Renowned for his dominance on the clay courts and his unmatched success at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. His insights carry significant weight in the tennis community, and recently, Nadal shared his thoughts on rising star Carlos Alcaraz and his potential in the ATP circuit.

At a recent event in Europe, where Nadal was in attendance, the media sought his opinion on Alcaraz’s future in tennis. With conviction, Nadal weighed in on Alcaraz’s prospects and the possibilities if he maintains his current performance level in the upcoming challenges.

“Of course, he can [achieve my level of success]; his career seems to be on a trajectory towards something extraordinary. I hope he enjoys a long career, but much like in my case, injuries could play a role. However, let’s focus on him and not compare,” Nadal stated to the media.

Nadal’s remarks subtly acknowledged the external pressures placed on athletes by the media and other stakeholders, often overshadowing the pressures from the sport itself. Nevertheless, the Spanish legend expressed optimism about seeing Alcaraz ascend to a prominent position in the tennis world.

Nadal’s advice to Alcaraz

As Nadal reflects on his storied career, he believes that fellow Spaniard Alcaraz has the potential to surpass his own achievements in terms of stats and records. Nadal was candid about what Alcaraz, a rising star and US Open champion in 2025, could do to cement his place among the world’s best players. He shared some key pieces of advice with the young phenom.

“What you have to do is enjoy the moment and keep working. Even if you are the best, there is always room for improvement,” Nadal said of Alcaraz. “He is a very special player and could achieve great things in the future.”

Alcaraz’s stats so far

Alcaraz has already amassed 23 singles titles, boasts a 270-62 career record, has claimed 6 Grand Slam titles, 8 ATP Masters 1000 titles, and one ATP Finals championship. At just 22 years old, he has many more milestones to reach.

With Nadal’s guidance, Alcaraz has the opportunity to further develop his career and possibly become one of the greatest—if not the greatest—players in tennis history, much like Nadal was considered during his prime.

