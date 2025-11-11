Carlos Alcaraz builds his perfect tennis player– includes an unexpected former star

While the ATP Finals are being contested in Turin and Carlos Alcaraz dreams of returning to the top of the ATP rankings, the Spaniard is also taking time to relax, speak with the press, and engage in a game where he was asked to build his ideal tennis player using the best virtues of his peers and idols.

The Spanish star selected himself in one category, and the remaining traits went to Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, and he surprised many, including former World No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro among his selections.

Speaking with As from Spain, Alcaraz took on the challenge of building his ideal player by choosing the best abilities in distinct aspects of the game. The Spaniard chose the powerful forehand of Del Potro, the backhand of Sinner, the volley of Federer, his own footwork, the shot selection of Djokovic, the mentality of Nadal, and the tactics of both the Spaniard legend and the Serbian.

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 season

Carlitos started the year with some ups and downs, particularly in hard court tournaments, but everything changed during the European clay season. He triumphed in Monte Carlo and Rome before putting the finishing touch on the spring with an epic conquest at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz with the Roland Garros trophy. (Getty Images)

He followed that up by winning on grass at Queen’s and reaching the final at Wimbledon. His North American hard court swing further demonstrated his hierarchy, as he won titles in Cincinnati and the US Open.

He briefly recovered the World No. 1 ranking, but lost it after a poor showing at the Paris Masters, where he was eliminated in his first match against Cameron Norrie. He will now look to reclaim it at the ATP Finals before closing his year representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals.

What Alcaraz needs to recapture World No.1

The ranking distance between Sinner and Alcaraz is just 250 points, making every match at the ATP Finals of vital importance in determining who will finish the year as the World No. 1.

For Alcaraz to reclaim the top spot, he needs to win the ATP Finals and hope that Sinner does not reach the final. If the Italian reaches the decisive match, the Spaniard would then have to win the title undefeated—without losing any group stage matches—to accumulate the necessary points and close the year as the best player in the world.

In total, Alcaraz must establish a points difference greater than the 250-unit gap to return to the top of the ATP ranking and begin the 2026 season as the planet’s premier tennis player.