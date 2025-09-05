Alcaraz joins Nadal in exclusive group after beating Djokovic to reach US Open final

Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, defeating the Serbian in straight sets to advance to the US Open final. In doing so, the 22-year-old Spaniard joined Rafael Nadal in an exclusive group of players to achieve a rare milestone.

With the victory, Alcaraz became just the fifth man in the Open Era to reach seven Grand Slam finals before turning 23, joining an elite list that also includes Bjorn Borg, Nadal, Mats Wilander and Jim Courier.

This marks Alcaraz’s second U.S. Open final, having previously lifted the trophy in 2022 with a win over Casper Ruud — a triumph that also made him the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history.

Alcaraz has been in dominant form since April, compiling a 45-2 record and capturing titles in Monte Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, Queen’s and Cincinnati. He also remains in contention to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, depending on Jannik Sinner’s result in New York.

Alcaraz reflects on his performance

Alcaraz has reached the final without dropping a set, becoming just the fourth player since 2000 to accomplish that at the US Open, joining Lleyton Hewitt, Nadal and Roger Federer.

“It’s a great feeling. Once again in the final here at the U.S. Open, it feels amazing,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. “It means a lot to me. Today, I’d say it wasn’t the best level of the tournament for me, but I just kept a good level from the beginning until the last point”.

“I served pretty well, I think that was really, really important. I tried to play a really physical match and I think I did it. In general, I played really good tennis and I’m just really happy to be able to play in my second final here,” he added.