She won over twice as many Grand Slams as Djokovic, retired at 50, and beat cancer twice

One of the most legendary figures in women’s tennis, Martina Navratilova, redefined the sport with her unparalleled achievements. Born in Prague, then part of Czechoslovakia, she became a U.S. citizen in the 1980s and went on to dominate the game in an extraordinary career spanning four decades.

Navratilova captured an incredible 59 Grand Slam titles, over twice as Novak Djokovic’s 24. Those Grand Slam titles may seem unattainable for most players, but Navratilova’s relentless drive made it possible. Her enduring career saw her excel across singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, solidifying her legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

In singles, she captured 18 Grand Slam titles. In women’s doubles—many alongside Pam Shriver—she claimed 31 titles. Mixed doubles added 10 more to her collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Navratilova was ranked world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, a testament to her versatility and dominance. Her Grand Slam haul includes 12 titles at the Australian Open, 11 at Roland Garros, 20 at Wimbledon, and 16 at the U.S. Open.

Martina Navratilova of the USA holds up the winners” plate after winning the Wimbledon Championships. (Allsport UK /Allsport/ Getty Images)

Advertisement

Her iconic rivalries

Navratilova’s career was defined by fierce rivalries, most notably with American tennis legend Chris Evert. The two squared off in 14 Grand Slam singles finals during the 1970s and 1980s, with Navratilova winning 10 of those encounters. Their on-court battles were electrifying, and they even teamed up in doubles to win two Grand Slam titles together.

Advertisement

see also She was World No. 8 and reached celebrity status but retired at 21 without a singles title

see also He criticized Nadal, was ‘hated’ by his peers, and became the first player to be banned for life

Later in her career, Navratilova faced a new wave of competition. In the late 1980s, she clashed with Steffi Graf, who won four Grand Slam finals against her. Navratilova managed two victories over Graf in singles, keeping their rivalry balanced. In the early 1990s, Monica Seles emerged as another key challenger, adding further intrigue to Navratilova’s storied career.

Advertisement

Retiring at 50

Competing across the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, Navratilova’s career spanned four different decades. After stepping away from the game for a period, she returned to the court, defying age and expectations.

Her final retirement came in 2006 at the age of 50, capping a career that yielded an astounding 359 titles: 167 in singles, 177 in women’s doubles, and 15 in mixed doubles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beating cancer twice

Navratilova’s fight wasn’t limited to the tennis court. In 2010, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but overcame the disease after undergoing treatment. However, in January 2023, during a routine check-up, doctors discovered both breast and throat cancer.

Once again, Navratilova demonstrated her resilience. By March 2023, following chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free. Early detection was key to her recovery, underscoring her enduring strength in the face of adversity.