She was World No. 8 and reached celebrity status but retired at 21 without a singles title

Anna Kournikova was one of the most talked-about tennis players of her time, not just for her game but for the attention she garnered off the court. Despite her undeniable skills and early promise, her career did not follow the path many had envisioned, leaving fans to wonder what could have been.

Kournikova was born on June 7, 1981, in Moscow, then the capital of the Soviet Union. From a young age, she gravitated toward tennis. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, she moved to the United States and trained at the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Academy. Despite relocating, she chose to represent Russia.

Her talent suggested she could compete among the best of the late 1990s and early 2000s, alongside legends like Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, and Serena Williams. However, her career ended much earlier than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fast start

In October 1995, at just 14 years old, Kournikova turned professional. She quickly made a name for herself, competing against the top players of her era. By 1996, she had already reached the fourth round of the US Open.

Anna Kournikova high-fives teammate Serena Williams during the 17th Annual World Team Tennis Smash Hits (Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Her biggest individual achievement came at 16 when she reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 1997. Despite her immense talent, she never secured a singles title, though she reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 in 2000. Her singles record is 209–129.

Advertisement

see also Every time tennis legend Rod Laver has weighed in on the ‘greatest of all time’ debate

Success in doubles

While Kournikova did not win a singles title, she excelled in doubles, even becoming World No. 1. in 1999. Kournikova had several doubles partners, but her most notable successes came alongside Martina Hingis.

Advertisement

In total, she won 16 doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002, as well as the WTA Finals in 1999 and 2000. Of her 16 titles, 11 were won with Hingis, though she also claimed victories alongside Monica Seles, Julie Halard, Natasha Zvereva, Barbara Schett, and Janet Lee.

Celebrity status: One of the most famous players in the world

Kournikova was one of the most famous tennis players in the world, also thanks to her job as model. She appeared in several magazine covers, including Sports Illustrated and more. The star was also well-renowned for her looks, often landing in “most beautiful lists” by outlets such as People and more. According to Google, she was also one of the most searched people in 2001.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kuornikova was one of the most searched women in 2001, according to Google (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

However, Kuornikova wasn’t always fond of the attention. “It’s really strange, it feels like it happened to me but it didn’t happen to me because it was such a long time ago,” she told The Sun back in 2019 when discussing her fame (via Marca).

Advertisement

“Being in the spotlight since I was a child was really hard,” she told the outlet. “I did feel pressure when people were saying things like, ‘You’re too pretty, you can’t play’, or whatever. I would get so nervous and get anxiety on the court, I wouldn’t be able to move,” she explained.

Advertisement

see also She won 7 Grand Slams, was compared to Federer, overcame illness, and shockingly retired when she was World No. 1

Relationship with Enrique Iglesias

At the height of her career, Kournikova began a romantic relationship with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, the son of Julio Iglesias, who was already an established musician at the time.

Advertisement

The pair met when Kournikova appeared on his music video for his song “Escape.” In an interview with People Magazine in 2023, the singer revealed how they connected and started a relationship shortly after.

Enrique Iglesias and girlfriend Anna Kournikova in 2009 (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we met — although she came from the sports world — in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot,” he told the outlet.

“We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger,” he said. About their long-time connection, he added: “You learn as you go. You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you’ll get to the really good times.”

Advertisement

While they have never publicly revealed whether they tied the knot, she uses his name on her social media. They shared three children: fraternal twins, a son and daughter, born on 16 December 2017, and another daughter born on 30 January 2020.

Advertisement

Retirement

Kournikova started her career at a very young age, turning professional at 14, which also led to an early physical toll. In the later years of her career, she struggled with injuries.

Advertisement

Ultimately, a persistent back injury forced her to retire when she was only 21 years old in 2003. “Basically, I’ve had an injury almost every year,” she told The Guardian around that time, explaining the reason for her retirement.

see also Before Serena and Venus Williams, the Bulgarian sisters who shined in tennis and defied the odds

Life After Tennis

Following her retirement, Kournikova remained involved in the tennis world. She participated in exhibition matches and attended events with former rivals and figures from the sport. Additionally, she pursued a modeling career and frequently appeared at music award shows alongside Iglesias.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent years, she has maintained a lower public profile, focusing on her family life in Miami, where she lives with her partner and their children.