Andy Murray reveals his feelings about the results of working with Novak Djokovic: ‘I was disappointed’

There is no doubt that Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But for him to dominate on the court, intense and particular training is essential. In a surprising turn, Andy Murray worked alongside Djokovic in what was expected to be a powerhouse coaching duo, though the results did not match the effort.

After being fierce rivals for many years, the British star announced his retirement and shortly after transitioned into coaching the Serbian champion. The partnership lasted only six months, defined by intense effort but a surprising lack of silverware, despite the star power involved.

Murray admitted he was disappointed that they did not achieve their initial goals, but he also confessed that he was glad to have had the experience of working alongside one of the greatest players in history.

“I look back on it and I’m glad that I did it,” Murray told The Tennis Podcast. “It’s an amazing experience that I’ve had. It didn’t last long but I put everything into it. I was disappointed. Probably didn’t get the results I would have liked for him”.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic during a training session. (Getty Images)

“It was a good opportunity because I felt I wanted to coach at some stage and if I didn’t take it I might look back and think it would have been really interesting, I could have learned a lot, or potentially regretted it,” he continued.

The partnership’s end

Murray began working with Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open, where the Serbian displayed incredible form, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. It appeared to be a golden opportunity for Djokovic to claim his 25th Grand Slam title.

However, after suffering an injury during the match against the Spaniard, Djokovic was forced to retire during the semifinal duel against Alexander Zverev, having lost the first set 7-6.

“It was going well initially and it was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament,” Murray explained.

“After the injury it was certainly a difficult few months for him but also I think for the team and all of us. I learned a lot about what coaching is. I was fully invested, tried my hardest to help, and made some good relationships along the way with his team,” he added.

The former British player had initially planned to work with Novak through Roland Garros, but after suffering early-round losses in Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters, the partnership ended prematurely without fanfare.