She won two Grand Slams, reached the top 3, and faced family pressure: ‘I hated tennis so much’

Today, Asian women’s tennis is well represented by Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who recently returned to the Top 20. But before Osaka, there was Li Na, the trailblazing Chinese star who won two majors — Roland Garros in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014 — and rose as high as No. 2 in the world rankings.

Born February 26, 1982, in Wuhan, Li initially trained in badminton before transitioning to tennis at her mother’s urging. The decision came with heavy pressure from her family — something she admitted years later left her conflicted.

“My name is Li Na, from China, where that name is extremely common. The truth is, I didn’t choose this,” she once recalled. “I started playing tennis when I was eight years old because my mother decided it for me. During that time, I hated tennis so much because it didn’t leave me time to play with my classmates at school”.

But as her career progressed, her feelings shifted. “Over time I started to enjoy it, discovering it was an incredible sport. Tennis has taken me all over the world, exploring different countries with a racket in my hand. In the future I will do everything possible to inspire and help young players, with the hope they can enjoy this amazing sport too,” she added.

Li Na playing against Serena Williams in 2013. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A trailblazing career

Li turned pro in 1999, navigating challenges with China’s state-run sports system while working her way into the international circuit. In 2004, she became the first Asian woman to win a WTA title, triumphing in Guangzhou.

Her breakthrough came in 2011 at Roland Garros, where she defeated Francesca Schiavone in the final to become the first Asian player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She added another major in 2014 at the Australian Open, defeating Dominika Cibulkova. That same year, she reached her career-high No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

Li Na holds the Australian Open cup after winning the final in 2014. (Matt King/Getty Images)

An unexpected retirement

In September 2014, while ranked No. 6 in the world, Li shocked the tennis community by announcing her retirement. Years of knee injuries had taken their toll.

“I leave with great honor,” she said. “The injuries that have accompanied me for a long time no longer allow me to play as before. I’ve had to face many things I didn’t want to, including the decision to end my tennis career“.

“I’ve gone through four knee surgeries — three on the right and one on the left this past July. To relieve the pain and swelling, I have to undergo weekly injections. So far, a hundred times. My body can’t take it anymore. At 32, I can’t reach my best level of competition. That’s why retiring is the right decision. I’ve won two Grand Slams, reached No. 2 in the world, and leave the court with great honor, even though it was a difficult decision,” she added.

Life after tennis

Since retiring, Li has remained connected to the sport. She became an ambassador for the Wuhan Open, helped present trophies at tournaments, and in 2019 was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame — becoming the first Asian player to receive the honor.

