Exclusive | Alex Corretja hails Carlos Alcaraz, compares him to Rafael Nadal: ‘A gift to the sport’

Carlos Alcaraz has won two Grand Slams this season—most recently the US Open, where he secured his sixth Major just being 22 years old. Quite remarkable, even in a country which has one of the greatest players ever in Rafael Nadal.

During the coverage of the Davis Cup in Marbella, Bolavip was invited to an event in where representatives from Spain’s 2000 Davis Cup team was there to show the original, and after that we talked exclusively to Alex Corretja.

During the interview, Corretja discussed Carlos Alcaraz’s phenomonal season, just as he also commented on the importance of having a player like him in Spain.

Corretja calls Alcaraz “a blessing, nearly a miracle”

Corretja smiles as he mentions Alcaraz as a true blessing and gift to the country. He even compares the Spaniard to Rafael Nadal.

“It’s a blessing to have a player like Carlos Alcaraz. He is truly a gift to the sport. It is nearly a miracle to be honest. We have had so many great players in the past, but after Rafael Nadal, our legend of the sport, all of a sudden we have Carlos who is comparable,” Corretja tells Bolavip and continues:

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic at the US Open semifinal.

“He is winning Grand Slams, he is the world No. 1. It is something very unexpected and very fortunate for us to have him.”

Corretja: “Everybody loves Alcaraz”

Many people would probably argue that Alcaraz, at this moment in time, is among the most popular players, and Corretja says that his impression is as well that everyone loves Alcaraz.

“It is good for our sport and our country. I think we really need to appreciate it, because what he is doing is very, very difficult and he is only 22 years old and has already won six Grand Slams,” he adds.

Alex Corretja during the Davis Cup.

Corretja is certain that Alcaraz will go on to win many more Grand Slams: “He will win many more Grand Slams in the future. Everybody loves him, because he is so natural. He is so humble and simple, and he says whatever he feels. He is very straightforward and acts very well. He is very unique.”

Carlos Alcaraz is currently preparing for the Laver Cup as he pulled out of the Davis Cup for Spain.