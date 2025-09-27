She’s a former World No. 1 and Roland Garros champion once called the ‘most beautiful woman’ by Donald Trump

Many of the world’s greatest tennis players were born in Eastern Europe, a region with a strong culture for the sport. In 1987, Serbia saw the birth of two gems: Novak Djokovic and Ana Ivanovic, who would go on to become World No. 1 in the WTA rankings and a Roland Garros champion.

Ivanovic’s passion for tennis began when she watched her compatriot Monica Seles on television, inspiring her to ask her parents for lessons. She quickly showed talent and posted impressive results at the national level, even during challenging times in her country. By 2003 she had turned professional, and two years later she lifted her first WTA title.

The Serbian rapidly established herself among the game’s elite, competing in a tough era dominated by Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Dinara Safina. After her breakthrough title in 2005, she added another in 2006, three more in 2007, and started 2008 in spectacular fashion by winning Indian Wells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That same year, she achieved her greatest triumph, winning her lone Grand Slam at Roland Garros with a victory over Safina in the final. Between late 2008 and 2014, she collected seven additional titles, though the final stretch of her career was hampered by injuries. In total, Ivanovic spent 12 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world.

Advertisement

Injuries forced her retirement

Ana Ivanovic stepped away from professional tennis in December 2016 at the age of 29, citing persistent injuries as the decisive factor. “I’ve decided to retire from professional tennis. It was a tough decision, but also a joyful one. I wanted to be a tennis player since I was five, watching Monica Seles on TV. My parents supported me all the way to becoming No. 1 and winning Roland Garros. I’ve played many memorable matches — not bad for a little Serbian girl,” she said at the time.

Advertisement

see also She was a top 3, beat Serena Williams in a historic game, and ended her season for mental health reasons

Looking back years later, Ivanovic admitted that the mental side of the sport was often just as challenging as the physical grind. Speaking to Olympic Channel in 2022, she reflected: “There were times in my career when I struggled because I focused too much on the outside — results, what people thought of me, and so on. Later you realize that none of that really matters, only what you feel inside. People judge based only on what they see on the court, but players live the full story. That’s why the mental part of the game is more important than ever”.

Advertisement

The day Trump praised her beauty

In 2014, the 2008 Roland Garros champion posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) alongside Donald Trump — who at the time had not yet entered the White House — with the caption: “Meeting with the boss!”

Not long after, former Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic revealed that during conversations about tennis, Trump had expressed his admiration for Ivanovic, calling her “the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, simply the most beautiful”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Life after tennis

Since retiring, Ivanovic has remained connected to the sport, often appearing as a guest at major tennis events. Away from the court, she has built a full life with her family, raising three children with soccer World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Advertisement

She also serves as a UNICEF ambassador, focusing on health and sports initiatives, and has pursued ventures in fashion and beauty, highlighting her influence well beyond tennis.