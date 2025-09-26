Former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev shares a tough reflexion: ‘Tennis can drive you crazy’

High-level sports often bring glory, fame, and success, but they also carry a darker side—and tennis is no exception. Daniil Medvedev is a clear example that titles and the No. 1 ranking are not always enough to bring peace of mind.

The Russian star reached the top of the ATP rankings in early 2022, just months after winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, while also helping Russia win the Davis Cup and reaching multiple finals across the tour. Yet, those achievements seem far removed from the struggles he’s dealing with now.

Speaking to the press at the China Open, Medvedev delivered a strikingly candid reflection on the sport that made him a champion. “When I’m in life, I am calm. On the road, I’m calm. Whatever. I argue with my wife, I’m calm. I go play tennis and I go nuts, I go crazy. Tennis can drive you crazy. It drives me crazy,” he said. “You ask me why did I have a bad year? I don’t have the exact answer. It could be my second daughter. It could be my relationship with Gilles (Cervara)”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old didn’t stop there, continuing to dissect the reasons behind his uneven form. “It could be that I became older and started thinking more than when I was younger. It could be just bad luck or maybe physically I was not feeling well somewhere. You never know,” he continued.

Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after losing in first round of the US Open. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

He later pointed to the grounding presence of his family, especially his wife and two daughters. “I definitely love my two daughters, I love my wife. It’s not a problem for me. Even if I play tennis worse somehow because I have a second daughter, I’m happy about it and I don’t care,” Medvedev added.

Advertisement

see also Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe issues bold 11-word message to Daniil Medvedev at US Open

With 2025 marking the first season in which he hasn’t seriously contended for a Grand Slam title, Medvedev admitted he’s still searching for solutions. “For sure, I was concerned. I’m still concerned. I’m trying to find a way to show everyone that I’m capable of doing big things again,” he said of a year filled with ups and downs.

Advertisement

What’s next for Medvedev?

Currently ranked World No. 18, Daniil Medvedev is competing at the China Open, where he opened with a win over Cameron Norrie. That victory marked his first against a Top 50 opponent in three months, the last coming at the Halle Open against Alexander Zverev—an indication of the challenging stretch the Russian has faced.

Next up for Medvedev is a second-round clash with Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a matchup in which Medvedev holds a strong head-to-head advantage, winning four of their five previous encounters.

Advertisement