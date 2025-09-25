She was a top 3, beat Serena Williams in a historic game, and ended her season for mental health reasons

With ups and downs throughout her career, Elina Svitolina has established herself as one of the top players of her generation. A former world No. 3, she famously defeated Serena Williams in straight sets at the 2016 Olympic Games, made a strong return to the tour after becoming a mother, and currently sits at No. 13 in the WTA rankings.

However, after a string of disappointing results, the Ukrainian has decided to bring her demanding 2025 season to an early close, opting out of the upcoming Asian swing in September and October.

Now 31, Svitolina is married to fellow tennis star Gael Monfils and together they share a daughter. As she explained, her priorities today go beyond competition—placing mental health above all else.

The world No. 13 admitted she is exhausted after a year spent traveling the globe. While her results were solid overall, recent early exits have left her drained and ultimately convinced her to step back and begin preparing for 2026.

Most recently, Svitolina fell to Jasmine Paolini in the Billie Jean King Cup, following first-round losses at both the US Open and the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati. A drop in the rankings is expected, but before the new year she took to social media to announce that her season is officially over.

Elina Svitolina’s heartfelt message

“I haven’t been feeling like myself lately. I’m not in the right emotional space, and I don’t feel ready to play, so I’m ending my season here. Over the years, I’ve learned that this sport isn’t about money, fame, or rankings—it’s about being ready to fight and give everything you have. Right now, I’m simply not at that level mentally or emotionally to do that.

Not every day has to be productive, strong, or full of energy. Some days feel heavy, and that doesn’t make me weak. It just means I’m human, and I need time to rest, to feel, to breathe, and to simply be.

So I’m giving myself the space I need to heal and recharge instead of forcing it. When I step back on the court, I want to fight with everything I have and put my best self out there—for the fans, for the game, and for myself. Love, Elina,” she wrote on her Instagram account.