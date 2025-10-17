Sinner and Alcaraz to compete for the biggest prize money in tennis history at Six Kings Slam

In recent months, several players, including Carlos Alcaraz, have voiced frustration with the demanding ATP calendar, calling it both physically and mentally exhausting. Many have urged the ATP, WTA, and ITF to work together to make the late-season stretch more balanced and appealing.

The North American hard-court swing saw a number of withdrawals, and by the time of the US Open, many players appeared visibly fatigued. The Asian swing was no different, with both World No.1 and Jannik Sinner pulling out of the Shanghai Masters due to injury.

Amid this challenging schedule, events like the Laver Cup and Six Kings Slam have taken center stage. While the Laver Cup is part of the ATP calendar, it does not award ranking points and is largely seen as a showcase event. The Six Kings Slam, meanwhile, is a purely exhibition tournament — but one that has drawn the world’s best players thanks to its record-setting financial incentives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held in Saudi Arabia, the Six Kings Slam is not part of the ATP Tour but has become a global attraction due to its massive payouts. For the 2025 edition, the lineup includes Alcaraz, Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas — each earning $1.5 million just for participating.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

On the opening day, Fritz defeated Zverev to set up a semifinal clash with Alcaraz, while Sinner overcame Tsitsipas to book his spot in the semifinals against Djokovic. On Day 2, both Alcaraz and Sinner prevailed, setting up a repeat of last year’s final — and a battle for the biggest prize money in tennis history.

Advertisement

see also Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics for skipping Shanghai Masters to play Six Kings Slam

How much does the Six Kings Slam champion earn?

The Six Kings Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will take place on Saturday, October 18, and will stream globally on Netflix. The winner will take home an astounding $4.5 million, in addition to the $1.5 million appearance fee. It’s a rematch of the 2024 final, where Sinner came out on top — and once again, the two young stars will fight for both pride and an unprecedented payday.

Advertisement

It will mark the sixth meeting in a final between Alcaraz and Sinner this season (even though this event is only an exhibition), following their showdowns in the championship matches of the Rome Masters, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open. Sinner will look to claim this final after defeating the Spaniard only once this season — at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.