Thomas Enqvist opens up on coaching Matteo Berrettini

Ahead of Indian Wells, news came out that former Swedish player Thomas Enqvist had started working with Matteo Berrettini, and the former world No. 4 now confirms in an exclusive interview with Bolavip that he will be continuing to coach the Italian.

Berrettini has dropped to No. 90 in the rankings, as the 29-year-old Italian has struggled with numerous injuries. However, the former world No. 6 and Wimbledon runner-up still has ambitions to rise in the rankings and find joy in playing tennis again, which led him to collaborate with Enqvist ahead of Indian Wells.

Enqvist, however, says in this interview that the plan is to continue working with Berrettini, and he also shares his first takeaway from how it has been working with the Italian since joining the team.

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“Yes, it is the plan to continue working with Matteo. I have been in Monte Carlo with him this week as well. He is a super nice guy. He has also had a lot of injuries in the past, just like myself, but he is healthy now, which is amazing,” Enqvist told Bolavip.

Enqvist believes Berrettini is close to his best shape

Enqvist also explained how the first weeks with Berrettini have been, noting that the Italian is close to being where he wants to be, while pointing out some of his biggest wins this season.

“He is working super hard, and I think he is improving all the time. He has had some good wins already, beating Bublik this season and also Medvedev this week. He is finally getting back to where he wants to be.”

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Getty Images – Berrettini after winning in Monte-Carlo

Berrettini actually double-bageled former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo, and that match got a lot of attention, especially when the Russian smashed his racket seven times, which caught the attention of tennis fans all over the world.

Berrettini has reached at least the quarterfinals at every Grand Slam throughout his career, even reaching the semifinals at both the Australian Open and the US Open, while he reached the final at Wimbledon back in 2021. Enqvist also highlighted the level Berrettini has when he plays at his best, saying: “He is obviously a very, very good player. He just has to make sure he stays healthy and is enjoying playing tennis again.“

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However, to come back to this level requires hard work, but Enqvist is confident that Berrettini will put in all the work that is needed, as the Italian has given a very good first impression to the Swede: “He is a super hard worker and he is a very nice guy to work with. Everything has been great.”

Berrettini lost to Joao Fonseca in the Round of 16 in Monte Carlo, and will have two more Masters tournaments to look forward to during the clay season – Madrid and Rome – before heading to the French Open where his best finish has been a quarterfinal appearance.