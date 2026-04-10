Alcaraz reaches 300 wins faster than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal: How long did it take the ‘Big 3’?

Carlos Alcaraz’s title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters remains in high gear after a commanding 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal victory over Alexander Bublik. The win secured more than just a semifinal berth; it marked Alcaraz’s 300th career ATP victory, a milestone he reached faster than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Reaching the mark in just 367 matches (300-67), Alcaraz now sits tied with John McEnroe as the third-fastest player in the Open Era to achieve the feat. By comparison, Nadal required 373 matches to reach 300 wins, while Djokovic took 389 and Federer 423.

Alcaraz’s rapid ascent is a testament to his immediate impact on the tour. While Federer and Djokovic faced steeper learning curves in their early twenties, Alcaraz has maintained an elite win percentage since his debut.

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At just 22 years old, the Spaniard has already captured 7 Grand Slam titles—including his historic 2026 Australian Open win that completed his Career Grand Slam—and 19 additional ATP trophies.

Three centuries and FAST!!! 🇪🇸



Rod Laver 300-55

Jimmy Connors 300-63

John McEnroe 300-67@carlosalcaraz 300-67

Ivan Lendl 300-73

Rafael Nadal 300-73

Boris Becker 300-74@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/q6SRE8fHKq — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 10, 2026

Which two players reached 300 wins quicker than Alcaraz?

Despite the Spaniard’s surprising statistics, there are two players who achieved 300 career wins faster than Alcaraz. Jimmy Connors did it in 363 matches, while the legendary Rod Laver achieved it in 355, making him nearly impossible to surpass.

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What about Sinner?

Alcaraz’s biggest competition on the ATP Tour today is World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, with whom he has already played seven finals, including three Grand Slams in 2025. However, the Spaniard outpaces the Italian in the race to 300 wins, as Sinner took 381 matches to reach the milestone.

The Monte-Carlo Masters is slowly preparing to host another final between the two stars after both players cleared their quarterfinal hurdles. Sinner will now face Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, while Alcaraz will take on the winner of the match between Valentin Vacherot and Alex de Minaur.