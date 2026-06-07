Celtics’ Jaylen Brown decision looms large as Rockets reportedly prepare trade package

Jaylen Brown continues to dominate the Boston Celtics rumor mill, as recent reports indicate the Houston Rockets are aggressively preparing a massive trade package to acquire the All-Star wing.

As the NBA world prepares to crown a new champion following the Oklahoma City Thunder’s failed title defense, the rest of the league has already shifted its focus to the offseason. The Boston Celtics are firmly commanding the headlines, as sweeping reports suggest that All-Star wing Jaylen Brown could emerge as a premier candidate to be moved.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, if the Celtics ultimately decide to explore the trade market for Brown, the Houston Rockets are poised to assemble a massive blockbuster package to acquire him for the 2026-27 season.

“If the Celtics are open to trading Jaylen Brown, the Rockets can present an appealing package around Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and first-round draft compensation,“ Weinbach reported via his X account.

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With the Rockets established as an aggressive suitor for Brown, the ball remains entirely in Boston’s court. Houston, however, is not expected to be the only franchise aggressively working the phones to strike a deal for the explosive wing if he becomes available.

If the Celtics are open to trading Jaylen Brown, the Rockets can present an appealing package around Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and first-round draft compensation.



It wouldn’t surprise me if there are at least discussions. Houston would be a top landing spot for Brown. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 6, 2026

What to expect from the Celtics?

To understand why Boston holds all the leverage, it is critical to break down Brown’s current status. While both Brown and Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens have publicly downplayed the trade chatter, a potential parting of ways remains a distinct financial possibility due to the league’s strict economic landscape.

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Brown is currently playing under a massive five-year supermax extension worth roughly $285 million. With Jayson Tatum also commanding a historic supermax contract of his own, committing to both superstar wings long-term forces the Celtics deep into the NBA’s punishing “second apron” luxury tax territory.

Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, this designation severely restricts the front office from signing impact depth pieces, utilizing mid-level exceptions, or aggregating salaries in trades, threatening to freeze their ability to build a competent championship roster around their stars.

Other reasons to consider that Brown could leave the Celtics

Beyond the financial constraints, Brown’s recent postseason performance has raised questions after he failed to consistently meet expectations. He struggled to impact winning in the manner the front office and fan base anticipated, though a singular playoff slump is a vulnerability faced by many stars and wouldn’t completely tank his value on its own.

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However, a more explosive factor has surfaced via reports from The Athletic, which suggest that the Celtics could be monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation for next season. With a luxury tax bill already suffocating their roster flexibility, sacrificed salary would be an absolute necessity, making a Brown departure the clear pathway if ‘The Greek Freak’ somehow targets Boston.