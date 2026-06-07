Colombia defeat Jordan 2-0 in international friendly in their final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup

Colombia defeated Jordan 2-0 in an international friendly in their final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup, with Jhon Arias scoring both goals in a comfortable victory. Check out the highlights here.

Colombia defeated Jordan 2-0 in an international friendly in their final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup. Jhon Arias was the star of the match, scoring both goals as Colombia controlled most of the action and closed their preparations with a convincing victory.

The first half was not entirely comfortable for Colombia, as Jordan stayed compact defensively and looked dangerous on the counterattack. However, the breakthrough eventually arrived through Arias after a well-worked move involving Gustavo Puerta and Luis Suarez.

In the second half, Colombia took complete control of the game and created several clear opportunities. Arias added his second goal with a header from a Santiago Arias cross, while Jordan‘s task became even more difficult after Amer Jamous was sent off for a second yellow card late in the match.