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Colombia defeat Jordan 2-0 in international friendly in their final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup

Colombia defeated Jordan 2-0 in an international friendly in their final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup, with Jhon Arias scoring both goals in a comfortable victory. Check out the highlights here.

hon Arias of Colombia celebrates with teammate Santiago Arias.
© Mike Nowak /Getty Imageshon Arias of Colombia celebrates with teammate Santiago Arias.

Colombia defeated Jordan 2-0 in an international friendly in their final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup. Jhon Arias was the star of the match, scoring both goals as Colombia controlled most of the action and closed their preparations with a convincing victory.

The first half was not entirely comfortable for Colombia, as Jordan stayed compact defensively and looked dangerous on the counterattack. However, the breakthrough eventually arrived through Arias after a well-worked move involving Gustavo Puerta and Luis Suarez.

In the second half, Colombia took complete control of the game and created several clear opportunities. Arias added his second goal with a header from a Santiago Arias cross, while Jordan‘s task became even more difficult after Amer Jamous was sent off for a second yellow card late in the match.

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Colombia beat Jordan 2-0 in an international friendly, and you lived every moment of this exciting game here on Bolavip.

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90' - Full time! (2-0)

The referee blows the final whistle and Colombia close out their preparations with a 2-0 victory over Jordan in their final international friendly before the 2026 World Cup.

Jhon Arias scored both goals for Colombia, who controlled most of the match despite a disciplined performance from Jordan. The visitors created several additional chances in the second half and comfortably saw out the result to finish their World Cup tune-up on a positive note.

90' - Red card for Jamous! (2-0)

Amer Jamous is sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a hard challenge on Jorge Andres Carrascal. The referee wastes no time reaching for the red card, leaving Jordan down to 10 players in the closing stages of the match.

84' - Jamous tests Montero from distance (2-0)

Amer Jamous tries his luck with a shot from outside the box, but the effort lacks power and is comfortably gathered by Alvaro Montero.

The pace of the match has slowed in the closing minutes following the wave of substitutions from both teams, with fewer clear chances being created as Colombia maintain their two-goal advantage.

78' - Both teams make late substitutions (2-0)

Colombia make two more changes as Jhon Lucumi and Johan Mojica leave the field, with Yerry Mina and Andres Gomez coming on for the closing stages of the match.

Jordan also refresh their lineup, replacing Ali Iyad and Musaliam Nasib with Ali Azaizeh and Abu Al Nadi as they continue to search for a way back into the game.

76' - Richard Rios misses from close range (2-0)

Colombia come close to adding a third as Juan Fernando Quintero delivers a precise pass into the box for Richard Rios. The midfielder meets the ball with a right-footed effort from very close range. However, the shot drifts wide of the right post, allowing Jordan to escape once again as Colombia continue to create dangerous opportunities.

69' - Play resumes as Jordan make another change (2-0)

Play resumes after the cooling break with Jordan making a substitution before the action gets back underway. Saleem Obaid leaves the field and Abu Dahab comes on.

68' - Cooling break (2-0)

The referee pauses the match for a cooling break as players from both teams head to the sidelines to rehydrate and receive instructions from their coaching staffs.

65' - Colombia make three substitutions (2-0)

Colombia make three changes as Nestor Lorenzo continues to rotate his squad. James Rodriguez, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias leave the match after strong performances. Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan Camilo Portilla and Jorge Andres Carrascal enter the field for Colombia as the visitors look to maintain control and see out their two-goal advantage.

61' - Jordan make three substitutions (2-0)

Jordan make another set of changes as they look for a way back into the match. Yazan Al Arab, Noor Al Rawabdeh and Ehsan Hadad leave the field. Coming on for Jordan are Al Rosan, Amer Jamous and Al Daoud, with the coaching staff hoping the fresh legs can provide a spark during the final stages of the game.

55' - GOOOOOOOAL FOR COLOMBIA! (2-0)

Colombia double their advantage with another well-crafted attacking move. Santiago Arias wins the right flank and delivers a precise cross into the box, finding Jhon Arias in the perfect position. Jhon Arias times his run perfectly and powers a header into the back of the net, completing the move and extending Colombia's lead to 2-0 against Jordan.

52' - Cucho Hernandez wastes a clear chance! (1-0)

James Rodriguez delivers a brilliant through ball that sends Cucho Hernandez in alone against the goalkeeper. The forward has plenty of space and time to double Colombia's lead. However, Cucho fails to make the most of the opportunity, hitting a weak effort that is comfortably saved by the Jordan goalkeeper, keeping the score at 1-0.

50' - Multiple changes for Colombia and Jordan (1-0)

Both teams make several substitutions at the start of the second half as they continue to evaluate different options. For Colombia, Camilo Vargas, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz and Gustavo Puerta make way for Alvaro Montero, Willer Ditta, Santiago Arias, Cucho Hernandez, Jaminton Campaz and Richard Rios.

Jordan also make a series of changes, with Mousa Al Taamari, Odeh Fakhoury, Nizar Al Rashdan, Mohannad Abu Taha and Abu Laila leaving the field. Abu Zraiq, Al Mardi, Ibrahim Sadeh, Abu Hasheesh and Bani Ateyah enter the match for the second half.

45' - Second half is underway! (1-0)

The second half is now underway with Colombia holding a 1-0 lead over Jordan.

45' - Halftime! (1-0)

The referee brings the first half to an end with Colombia going into the break in front. Jhon Arias’ goal separates both sides after a competitive opening 45 minutes.

Colombia have controlled possession for large stretches, while Jordan have stayed compact and threatened on the counter, but the visitors hold the advantage at halftime.

44' - Colombia threaten again through Luis Diaz (1-0)

Colombia come close to extending their lead after another dangerous attacking move. Luis Diaz drives down the right flank, beating his marker and reaching the byline with pace. However, from a tight and difficult angle, Diaz is unable to finish the play as his attempt goes wide, allowing Jordan to escape without conceding a second goal.

41' - GOOOOOOOAL FOR COLOMBIA! (1-0)

Colombia break the deadlock with a well-worked team move that starts with Gustavo Puerta, who finds Luis Suarez in a good position. Suarez plays it first time into Jhon Arias inside the box. Arias almost loses control under pressure, but he recovers just enough space to get the shot away and finishes clinically to put Colombia in front against Jordan.

37' - Al Taamari forces another save (0-0)

Mousa Al Taamari gets another shot away, this time striking with his left foot from the right side of the box. The effort is well hit, but it is blocked and cleared Colombia defense.

35' - Colombia control possession but lack cutting edge (0-0)

Colombia continue to dominate possession, controlling the rhythm of the match and spending long spells in Jordan’s half. However, neither James Rodriguez nor Luis Diaz have been able to create truly clear scoring chances to break the deadlock.

28' - Al Taamari misses from distance (0-0)

Mousa Al Taamari tries his luck with a right-footed strike from outside the box, but the effort drifts wide to the left of the goal. Jordan look dangerous in transition, but the final execution lets them down on this occasion.

24' - Play resumes after cooling break (0-0)

The match is back underway following the cooling break, with both Colombia and Jordan returning to action.

23' - Cooling break underway (0-0)

The referee has called for a cooling break as both teams pause play in the middle of the first half. Players from both sides take a brief moment to rehydrate and receive instructions from their coaching staffs before play resumes.

17' - Colombia take control of possession (0-0)

Colombia are now fully in control of the ball, dictating the tempo through sustained possession and quick circulation across the pitch. Their movement and diagonal runs are starting to trouble Jordan’s compact defensive shape.

James Rodriguez is acting as the main creative hub, orchestrating nearly every attacking sequence as Colombia look to break down the defensive block with more fluid and unpredictable combinations.

12' - Colombia come close through Arias! (0-0)

James Rodriguez starts the move with a well-delivered cross into the box, where Luis Suarez brings the ball down and sets it up with his chest for Jhon Arias inside the area. Arias manages to get a shot off under pressure. However, the attempt is blocked at the last moment by the Jordan defense, denying Colombia what looked like a clear scoring chance.

10' - Jordan keep Colombia under pressure (0-0)

It has been a very uncomfortable start for Colombia, as Jordan maintain a compact defensive block that is limiting any clear attacking opportunities. Colombia are struggling to find spaces in the final third.

Meanwhile, Jordan are looking to capitalize on quick counterattacks, creating moments of danger whenever they recover possession and push forward with pace.

5' - Abu Taha hits the post! (0-0)

Mohannad Abu Taha unleashes a powerful strike from outside the box, testing Camilo Vargas early in the match. The effort beats the goalkeeper but crashes against the post, with Colombia narrowly avoiding going behind in the opening stages.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Colombia and Jordan have officially kicked off their pre-World Cup friendly.

VAR confirmed for Colombia vs Jordan

Video Assistant Referee, VAR, will be in use for today's international friendly between Colombia and Jordan. The technology will be available throughout the match to assist the officiating team with key decisions.

Tim Ford will serve as the Video Assistant Referee for the game

Colombia's 2026 World Cup schedule

Colombia already know their path through the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, with three matches scheduled across Mexico and the United States as they look to advance to the knockout rounds.

Matchday 1
June 17: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Matchday 2
June 23: Colombia vs Congo, Guadalajara, Estadio Akron
Matchday 3
June 27: Colombia vs Portugal, Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Jordan starting XI

Jordan will lineup as follows: Abu Laila; Ehsan Hadad, Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al Arab, Saleem Obaid, Mohannad Abu Taha; Mousa Al-Taamari, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Odeh Fakhoury; Ali Iyad Olwan.

Colombia confirmed lineup

Colombia will lineup as follows: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

Start time and how to watch

Colombia vs Jordan will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT: 4:00 PM)

Watch this international friendly match between Colombia and Jordan live in the USA on Fubo PPV and Fanatiz PPV.

Colombia and Jordan clash in 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

Welcome to our live blog of today's international friendly!

Colombia face Jordan in their final tune-up match before the 2026 World Cup, with Nestor Lorenzo looking to fine-tune his squad and Jordan preparing for their first appearance in a World Cup.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute coverage as Colombia and Jordan meet in this international friendly showdown.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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