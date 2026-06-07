What happened to Christian Eriksen before the Denmark vs Ukraine friendly was suspended?

The international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine came to a sudden halt as Christian Eriksen required medical assistance, causing fans grow concerned all across the globe.

The international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine has been suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed after suddenly reaching for his chest in a clear sign of pain and distress. After paramedics entered the pitch and Eriksen left in an ambulance, the match has been called off.

As reported by Zorya Londonsk on X, Eriksen was conscious as he walked onto the ambulance. Considering Eriksen’s medical history, it’s an encouraging sign, although the situation certainly raises concerns and once again puts the Danish star in the spotlight over a potential cardiac setback.

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances. The match has been called off,” Denmark’s national team reported in an official statement.

Advertisement

Eriksen’s precedent

Back in June of 2021, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening game against Finland in the Euro 2020. Hadn’t it been for the immediate reaction from first responders, the story could’ve been much different and tragic for the international soccer star.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark during a game.

In February 2022, Eriksen returned to a pitch, fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) in his heart. Perhaps, that device played a big role in helping Eriksen recover from the latest scare.

Advertisement

However, the latest medical emergency, which shows an awful lot of similarities with the cardiac arrest five years ago, puts concerns over the 34-year-old and his career. Still, that’s all a problem for tomorrow. For the time being, his health is the only thing that matters. Based on Denmark’s official statement on the national team’s social media, Eriksen is doing well.