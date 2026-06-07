Red Wings will reportedly stand by their asking price for Dylan Larkin

Just because Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of the organization doesn't mean the Detroit Red Wings will simply gift him to another NHL franchise.

The Detroit Red Wings witnessed their plan—the “Yzerplan” led by general manager Steve Yzerman—go up in flames after captain Dylan Larkin asked out of the organization. Ahead of the NHL offseason, the Red Wings are in a pickle. Still, they will vie to get the most out of a rough situation.

With Larkin taking over the trade market, the Red Wings realize there can be a positive out of the bad. Larkin is the top centerman sort of available in the NHL and teams interested could offer a more than appealing package for him. Detroit doesn’t love—nor does it have to—the idea of trading away its franchise captain.

However, the Winged Wheel has no other option. One thing is clear, though, the Red Wings will make their stance and not be pressured into a deal they don’t believe is fair.

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“[Yzerman] could just say: ‘No, I’m not doing it and [Larkin] can sit. I don’t think he’s going to do that, but I also don’t think he’s going to allow himself to get lowballed or bullied,” Elliotte Friedman commented on the FAN Hockey Show.

Dylan Larkin at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Larkin’s probable price

Ahead of the trade deadline in the 2025-26 NHL season, the New York Rangers held the biggest trading chip in the centermen market. According to multiple reports, the Rangers were asking for a first-round pick, a roster player, and a prospect in return for Trocheck. Ultimately, no team footed the bill, but all signs suggest that price still stands—if it hasn’t gone up.

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Considering Larkin is three years younger than Trocheck, has five years left in his contract (at a cap hit of $8.7 million), and is the better player, it’s only reasonable to believe Detroit will be after a higher price than the one New York set on its second-line center. However, there’s a catch for the Red Wings.

Larkin’s public trade request changes a lot

Although the Red Wings may get a king’s ransom for Larkin, the fact the captain requested a trade changes things. Detroit will try to stand firm on its ground, but teams will be reluctant to give away the house for a player knocking on the door to leave.

Most suitors believe they are pushing against an open door. They only have to convince Detroit, and the Red Wings hold little leverage as Larkin’s desire to leave is common knowledge around the NHL. Had things gone down under the radar, it could all be different for the Winged Wheel.

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Detroit could have gone around asking teams what they’d be willing to give up for Larkin until it found the perfect bid. Instead, they are now in need of some mercy from a Stanley Cup contender that feels philanthropic enough to lend a hand to an organization set to enter crucial hours.