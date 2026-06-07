Denmark national team doctor provides update on Christian Eriksen after Ukraine friendly suspension

After Christian Eriksen required immediate medical assistance and the friendly between Denmark and Ukraine was called off, the Danish national team's doctor released a statement.

What happened to Christian Eriksen during the friendly between Denmark and Ukraine led to the match being suspended and the 34-year-old star leaving the pitch in an ambulance. Reports that Eriksen was conscious as he left Odense Stadion allowed fans to breathe a sigh of relief, and the national team’s doctor has now made a statement that brings further calm to an otherwise stormy situation.

“Christian is doing well and left the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is working as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. Now he will be examined further at the hospital to find out what caused the incident,” Morten Boesen, team doctor said, according to Denmark‘s national side’s social media.

“We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian was fine, and he asked me to greet all the players and say that everything was okay.”

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For the time being, that’s all that matters. Whatever happens with Eriksen’s professional career is irrelevant, and speculation does no good during such a critical health situation.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark.

National team showed support

In the blink of an eye, Eriksen clutched his chest and fell to the ground at Odense Stadion, showing just how meaningless a soccer game can become when something truly important happens. As soon as Eriksen collapsed, first responders entered the pitch and assisted the veteran international star.

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Similar to what happened at Euro 2020, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, his teammates quickly reacted. They stayed close to Eriksen at all times—close enough to create a wall that prevented cameras from capturing highly sensitive images, yet far enough away for the medical team to work unobstructed.

What’s next for Denmark

The international friendly against Ukraine was suspended in the 65th minute. Most likely, the match will be abandoned, as it holds no real significance for either side. Denmark has completed its June international slate, having previously played to a scoreless draw against DR Congo on June 3.

The Danish national team did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup. As things stand, Denmark has no games scheduled until the 2026 UEFA Nations League.