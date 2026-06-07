Ecuador vs Guatemala LIVE: Second half underway! (1-0)

The 2026 World Cup is less than a week from now, and Ecuador is dominating Guatemala in their international friendly. There’s a clear difference in quality that shows who is going to the big dance, and who’s not.
Ecuador is called to be the dark horse of the tournament, so a big win today is imperative to keep their stock —and morale— as high as possible. Ecuador plays in a very tough Group E against Ivory Coast, Curacao, and Germany in the 2026 World Cup.
Guatemala want to put an end to a three-game skid. The haven’t won a game in 2026 yet, as they lost to Canada, Algeria, and Czechia in all three games played in this year. Hence, playing spoiler today would mean more than just that, it’s a sign of things turning around.
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53' - Lethargic action in Columbus (1-0)
Not much happening right now.
Ecuador with possession, but not much else.
45' - Second half of action has begun! (1-0)
Ecuador will play 45 more minutesm before focusing fully in the 2026 World Cup!
First-half recap
Ecuador controlled 95% of the game.
Guatemala's best chances were two counter-attacks, but Ecuador is the absolute landlord of the game.
1-0 feels very short.
HT - The first half ends with Ecuador on top! (1-0)
The scoreboard should be larger in favor of the Conmebol squad, but it's 1-0 in the first 45' of action.
44' - ECUADOR HITS THE POST! (1-0)
Arevalo does everything right but his shot hits the post!
It's a miracle that Ecuador is not winning by a larger margin.
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43' - First half enters final stages! (1-0)
Ecuador keeps attacking, but always fail to put the final nail in the coffin.
Still 1-0.
40' - Guatemala shows life! Not able to shoot though (1-0)
Guatemala attacked fast and in numbers, but Ecuador's defense proved to be timely and managed to clear the ball out of the box.
37' - Ecuador is pouring it on! (1-0)
Ecuador strikes again but Hagen deflects!
34' - MARCELO HERNANDEZ DENIES MINDA ON THE GOAL-LINE! (1-0)
Minda is still having an awesome game! He evades the keeper but the Guatemala center back deflects on the goal-line to keep the scoreboard as is!
31' - Kendry Paez SCARES from distance!
Kendry Paez tried his luck from distance with a very-well educated strike!
It went just over the bar.
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29' - Ecuador is very superior to Guatemala in all fronts (1-0)
Ecuador is playing its B-team with a medium-level of intensity and it's still enough to be monologuing this game.
25' - Game is back on track! (1-0)
Cooling break is over.
First half resumes.
22' - Close call as Ecuador looks to double the lead! (1-0)
Alan Minda is having himself a game! He does a step-over, leaves the defender behind and shoots but the effort crashes into the outside of the post.
Following the play, referee stops action to go to the cooling break!
19' - GOOOOOOAL FOR ECUADOR! (1-0)
Jordy Caicedo scores from the spot!
He chose the bottom right corner as the Guatemala keeper goes the other way!
17' - PENALTY FOR ECUADOR! (0-0)
Guatemala hasn't touched the ball in forever. However Ecuador is just doing plenty of lateral passes, until Franco makes a through ball to Arevalo and Morales brings him down in the box.
The referee signals a penalty!
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13' - The game is a bit stagnant right now (0-0)
Too many fouls and pauses have made the game a bit stuttered.
8' - Fajardo tries his luck for Guatemala
Guatemala went fast on a counter-attack, but Fajardo's shot ended up wide of goal.
6' - Porozo comes close with a backheel!
The back comes in and gets to the ball after a cross from the left flank.
He tried a backheel shot but was off target.
5' - It's all things Ecuador right now (0-0)
The first five minutes have been a monologue from Ecuador.
Still, not really much danger threatening Guatemala.
2' - Ecuador provides the first shot in the game! (0-0)
First shot comes from Ecuador in a long-distance effort.
Easily saved by the keeper Hagen.
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0' - GAME ON! (0-0)
Last-minute delays due to Ecuador's goalkeeper jersey have been solved!
Game is underway!
Teams are entering the field!
The teams are marching into the field.
Game is about to start!
Game time is almost here!
We're getting close to kickoff time!
Just mere minutes separate us from Ecuador and Guatemala kicking it off!
Ecuador is featuring a highly-rotated squad
Names like Moises Caicedo, Enner Valencia, William Pacho, and Piero Hincapie are not in the lineup.
Manager Sebastian Beccacece is not risking any injuries.
Ecuador comes with a huge undefeated streak!
Ecuador hasn't lost a game since 2014, which is quite a feat to have. Needless to say, the Tri is coming hot.
Since its last defeat, Ecuador has won six games and tied eight games. Considering that they play in Conmebol, it's an incredible record to have.
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50' - Game has slowed down considerably (1-0)
Vintage friendly game, once the second half starts, it's like a different game altogether.
Guatemala's starting XI revealed!
Luis Fernando Tena will lineup this XI against Ecuador: Hagen; Marcelo Hernandez, Nicolas Samayoa, Jose Pinto; Jose Rosales, Aaron Herrera, Jose Morales, Jonathan Franco; William Fajardo, Darwin Lom, Matthew Evans.
𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗘 𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗔 • Amistoso Internacional
Ecuador has revealed its lineup for the game vs. Guatemala: Hernan Galindez; Felix Torres, Jordy Alcivar, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina; Alan Minda, Alan Franco, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo; Kendry Paez, Jordy Caicedo.
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.