Ecuador vs Guatemala LIVE: Second half underway! (1-0)

After the first half of action, Ecuador is leading 1-0 over Guatemala. Bolavip will bring you the minute-by-minute coverage of the second half!

The 2026 World Cup is less than a week from now, and Ecuador is dominating Guatemala in their international friendly. There’s a clear difference in quality that shows who is going to the big dance, and who’s not.

[Watch Ecuador vs Guatemala in the USA on Fubo PPV]

Ecuador is called to be the dark horse of the tournament, so a big win today is imperative to keep their stock —and morale— as high as possible. Ecuador plays in a very tough Group E against Ivory Coast, Curacao, and Germany in the 2026 World Cup.

Guatemala want to put an end to a three-game skid. The haven’t won a game in 2026 yet, as they lost to Canada, Algeria, and Czechia in all three games played in this year. Hence, playing spoiler today would mean more than just that, it’s a sign of things turning around.