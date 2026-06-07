Brazil face roster change as Carlo Ancelotti loses Wesley for 2026 World Cup

Wesley will miss the 2026 World Cup due to injury, and Carlo Ancelotti already has a replacement in Brazil’s squad.

It was not all joy after Brazil’s win over Egypt in their latest friendly match. During the game, Wesley suffered an injury to his left leg, which will rule him out of the upcoming 2026 World Cup for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

The manager of the Seleção, expressed regret over the unfortunate situation involving the Roma player, according to Fabrizio Romano on X: “It’s a shame to lose Wesley. We have to wait for the tests now,” he said.

The setback may have been a major blow for the team; however, Ancelotti himself is confident in those who can replace Wesley. “Eventually, we have good players to replace him.”

Advertisement

Who will be his replacement? According to a recent report also from Romano on X, the player joining the squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup is midfielder Ederson.

How much does Brazil lose without Wesley?

Losing Wesley is an unexpected blow for Brazil ahead of the World Cup, as the Roma right-back has quickly become a vital piece of their system. In his 3 qualifier appearances, he didn’t log a goal or an assist, but his elite tactical awareness and relentless work rate gave the Seleção needed balance.

Advertisement

His technical versatility, lethal crossing ability, and composure under pressure are nearly difficult to replicate, meaning Brazil lose a premier two-way weapon that perfectly connected their defense to their high-powered attack.

Mind on the World Cup

Brazil are ready to kick off their Group C campaign, but the biggest question mark surrounding the Seleção is whether Neymar will be fit to play, as the coaching staff is willing to wait until the absolute last minute for his recovery. Without their main star fully guaranteed, the Brazilians will open the tournament against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

They will then head to Philadelphia to face Haiti on June 19 at Lincoln Financial Field, before wrapping up the group stage in Miami against Scotland on June 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, hoping that by the time they hit the pitch, their legendary number 10 will finally be cleared to lead the attack.