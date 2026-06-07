Alexander Zverev explains what happened with cramps during 2026 Roland Garros final against Flavio Cobolli

Alexander Zverev finally captured the first Grand Slam title of his career after defeating Flavio Cobolli in a dramatic five-set Roland Garros final. The German star survived a fierce challenge from the Italian and ultimately found a way to prevail on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

The match appeared to be slipping away from Zverev late in the fourth set. After battling through physical issues, he lost the tiebreak to Cobolli and looked visibly affected by cramps heading into the decisive fifth set.

Yet moments after lifting the trophy in Paris, Zverev delivered one of the most surprising explanations imaginable for his victory during an interview with TNT Sports. “I won because of cramps.”

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What happened to Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros?

According to Alexander Zverev, the cramps actually helped him mentally during the most important moments of the match. The German explained that Cobolli’s decision to take a bathroom break between the fourth and fifth sets also gave him more than five minutes to recover physically. That unexpected pause allowed him to regain enough strength to continue competing at a high level.

More importantly, Zverev said the cramps removed the pressure he had been carrying throughout the match. Instead of worrying about winning his first Grand Slam title, his focus shifted entirely toward simply getting through each point. That mental change proved decisive as he regained control in the fifth set and completed one of the biggest victories of his career.

After years of near misses at major tournaments, Zverev finally broke through in Paris. And according to the new Roland Garros champion, an unlikely combination of cramps, a timely break, and a change in mindset helped make the moment possible.