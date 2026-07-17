Novak Djokovic finally explains what happened during loss to Jannik Sinner at 2026 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic’s quest for another Wimbledon title came to a disappointing end after a straight-set semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner. The Italian dominated the match from start to finish, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, leaving the seven-time Wimbledon champion unable to find answers against one of the game’s brightest stars.

For many fans, the result came as a surprise. Djokovic had survived a grueling tournament and once again reached the final four at the All England Club, but against Sinner he looked physically below his usual level.

Now, several days after the tournament, Novak Djokovic has finally explained why he believes he was unable to compete at his best. The comments have sparked an interesting controversy.

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Why did Novak Djokovic lose to Jannik Sinner?

In an interview with CBS, Novak Djokovic admitted that his body simply could not recover after an exhausting quarterfinal victory over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. That match lasted more than five hours, leaving the Serbian legend with little time to prepare physically for the semifinal.

“The body is responding differently. That’s just biology. The wear and tear of the 20 plus years at the highest level is just taking its toll. It takes more time for me to recover. After that 5-hour and 15-minute quarterfinals, I just couldn’t fully recover for the semifinals. I wasn’t as fresh as I wanted to be.”

Despite acknowledging his physical struggles, Djokovic refused to use them as an excuse. Instead, he made it clear that Sinner deserved full credit for both the semifinal victory and eventually lifting the Wimbledon trophy. “Not to take anything away from Sinner, who won and won the tournament. It’s just different nowadays.”