Clubs who have players out on international duty during Euro 2024 will receive financial compensation by UEFA.

The soccer community in Europe is in for a treat as UEFA Euro 2024 is right around the corner. For a month, the biggest stars in the continent will gather in Germany as they look to take their countries to the top.

In the meantime, the clubs who will be missing players during this period will get financial compensation. According to Spanish outlet As, UEFA will distribute €140 million among the teams in question.

But this mechanism of solidarity only considers players who make the matchday squad — 23 players — and not the Euro 2024 roster — up to 26 players. Besides, there are different factors that determine how much clubs make for having players in the competition:

The number of players selected by a national team. The number of days each player spends in the tournament, starting 10 days before the national team’s first match and ending the day after its last match. The category assigned by FIFA for training compensation.

The UEFA European Championship trophy on the stage before the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group stage draw at Messe Frankfurt on October 09, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Based on this criteria, clubs can make as low as €3,300 and as much as €10,000 per day, with a mid-range of €6,670 per day. This compensation has been fixed by UEFA and FIFA for training compensation.

Which clubs are sending the most players to UEFA Euro 2024?

Manchester City and Inter Milan are the clubs with the most representatives at UEFA Euro 2024, with 13 players of both sides across the 24 national teams that will show up in Germany. Barcelona are below them with 12 players called up to the competition, followed by Real Madrid with 11.

The Citizens and the Nerazzurri could earn €10,000 per day per player. Taking into account 23 days — 13 for the group stage and 10 after the tournament — the clubs would make €230,000 per player. With 13 players each, both clubs would bag nearly €3 million in the group stage. That number could increase depending on how far their representatives go in the competition.