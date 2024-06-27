The playoffs of the Euro 2024 are here. In this article you will find all the information about it, including bracket, schedule, teams, and format.

On June 14, the ball began to roll for the European Championship and a few days later we already know the teams that will play the qualifiers to fight for the precious trophy.

The tournament, which is played in Germany, already knows the dates and times of all the matches that remain to reach the long-awaited final.

Once the group stage was played, the names of the 16 teams that will be in the round of 16 of this Euro 2024 were defined.

Euro 2024: Format

In the Euro 2024 format, the top two finishers in each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, advance to the round of 16. This phase is crucial, as it determines which teams continue in the competition and which ones say goodbye.

Niclas Fuellkrug of Germany celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammates Antonio Ruediger, Maximilian Mittelstaedt and Pascal Gross during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Euro 2024: Bracket

In the next phase, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, England, Denmark, Slovenia, Austria, France, the Netherlands, Romania, Belgium, Slovakia, Portugal, Turkey and Georgia will participate.

This is what the crossovers look like before the start of the round of 16:

Euro 2024: Schedule, dates, and times

The round of 16 stage marks the beginning of the direct knockout rounds. It will be played from June 29 to July 2.

Friday, July 5: At 12:00 p.m. ET: Winner Spain/Georgia vs. Winner Germany/Denmark.

Winner Spain/Georgia vs. Winner Germany/Denmark. At 3:00 p.m. ET: Winner Portugal/Slovenia vs. Winner France/Belgium. Saturday, July 6: At 12:00 p.m. ET: Winner Romania/Netherlands vs. Winner Austria/Turkey.

Winner Romania/Netherlands vs. Winner Austria/Turkey. At 3:00 p.m. ET: Winner England/Slovakia vs. Winner Switzerland/Italy. Tuesday, July 9: At 3:00 p.m. ET: Semifinal 1. Wednesday, July 10: At 3:00 p.m. ET: Semifinal 2.

Euro 2024 final: Schedule, dates and time

The Euro 2024 grand final will take place on July 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, a date that is already marked on the calendar of all football fans.