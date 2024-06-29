Despite their participation in 11 editions, including Euro 2024, the Three Lions have failed to win the prestigious European trophy.

In the history of the European Championship, England has participated in 11 editions, including Euro 2024. Their performance in the tournament is closely followed by football fans, England remains a team with great potential and a rich history in European football.

Although their performance in the current Euro 2024 has not been convincing, the game they have played in their first 3 games has been enough for the English team.

England have passed the Group C stage where they joined Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia. They beat Serbia by the minimum 1 to 0. They drew against Denmark 1-1 and finally drew against Slovenia 0-0.

How many UEFA European Championship trophies have England won?

England have never won the European Championship title. The closest they came to reaching the precious trophy was in the last edition of Euro 2020, where they lost the final to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Before the Euro 2020 final, their biggest advances were at the European Championship with a third-place finish in Italy in 1968, where four teams played in the finals; and two semi-finals: one at home in 1996, at which time they lost to Germany on penalties.

On two previous occasions, the team reached the quarter-finals, losing to Portugal on penalties in 2004, and to Italy in Ukraine again on penalties in 2012. In the round of 16, in the 2016 edition, England was eliminated by Iceland. They did not make it past the group stage on the other four occasions, in 1980, 1988, 1992 and 2000.