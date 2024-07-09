After the 2-1 victory over France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final, a fan invaded the pitch and in an attempt to remove him, a security guard slipped and hurt Alvaro Morata.

Spain defeated France 2-1 in the first UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final to book their ticket to the coveted final in Berlin and will have to wait for the winner of the other match between the Netherlands and England to find out who their opponent is.

France started by winning the match with a header from Randal Kolo Muani after a super cross from Kylian Mbappe. But the Spaniards reacted quickly and in 4 minutes managed to turn the game around with goals from Lamine Yamal in the 21st minute and Dani Olmo in the 25th.

After the final whistle, the Spanish players celebrated their passage to the finals and when a fan entered the field to join them in celebration, a security guard slipped in an attempt to pull him off and hurt Alvaro Morata.

When will Spain play the UEFA Euro 2024 final?

VWith their triumph over Les Bleus, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente Castillo, La Roja, has advanced to the final of Euro 2024. They will now await the winner of the other semifinal between the Netherlands and England.

The final is scheduled for July 14 at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Olympiastadiom in the German capital of Berlin. The stadium has a capacity of 71,000 and is the home stadium of Hertha Berliner Sport Club.