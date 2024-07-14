Spanish midfielder Rodri had to be substituted at halftime of the Euro 2024 final against England.

Euro 2024: Why didn´t Rodrigo return for the second half of Spain vs England final?

Spain suffered a heavy blow in the Euro 2024 final against England when midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez “Rodri” had to be substituted at halftime.

The Manchester City player had been key in the first half to control the game and provide balance to the Spanish team. However, at the start of the second half, Rodri was forced to leave the field due to a muscle discomfort.

His replacement was Martin Zubimendi, who came in ready to contribute to La Roja’s midfield. However, Rodri’s absence is expected not to be suffered by the Spanish national team and not to give in to pressure from England.

Rodri out of the Euro 2024 Final

Rodri did not come off in the second half of the decisive match between England and Spain due to injury. Rodri is expected to undergo medical tests in the coming hours to determine the severity of his injury and estimated recovery time.

Rodri of Spain reacts as he holds his leg during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Rodri’s absence is a hard blow for Spain, as he is one of the most important players in the team. However, coach Luis de la Fuente is confident in the depth of his squad and the ability of his players to overcome this adversity.