The Euro Cup, along with the CONMEBOL Copa America, is one of the toughest continental competitions in existence. Many even compare its difficulty to that of the World Cup itself, which is why soccer fans do not want to miss any details.

When and where will the 2028 UEFA Euro take place?

The 2028 edition of the Euro Cup will be jointly hosted by the United Kingdom and Ireland. The joint candidacy was presented on February 7, 2022, with the federations of Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all participating in this collaborative effort.

The official logo of the European Championship 1996 – IMAGO / Sven Simon

The tournament is scheduled to take place between June and July 2028, promising an exciting summer of soccer across these nations. Thus, the Euro returns to British soil after England hosted the 1996 edition of UEFA’s top national team tournament.

When and where will the 2032 UEFA Euro take place?

Turkey was one of the countries that submitted their candidacy to host the 2028 edition of the Euro, but UEFA ultimately opted for Ireland and the United Kingdom. However, the Turks will finally have the chance to host the tournament.

UEFA EURO 2024 – IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

That will be in the 2032 edition. Turkey will be the organizers of the tournament along with Italy. Like what will happen with Euro 2028, the most important UEFA nations tournament will take place between June and July.