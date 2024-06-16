England have been one of the greatest powerhouses in history. Read here to find out how many times they've won the UEFA Euro.

England are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Euro 2024. They share Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia trying to bounce back from the final lost three years at home against Italy.

Furthermore, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the English squad suffered a crushing loss in the quarterfinals facing France. Although they controlled most of that game, it all ended in utter failure.

Now, the challenge ahead in Germany won’t be easy with many rivals loaded with rosters full of stars. Toni Kroos leads the way for the hosts, Kylian Mbappe wants the only he’s missing and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to make a final push.

However, England present one of their best versions in history with names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

Harry Kane will lead England in UEFA Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Has England ever won the Euro?

England has never won the UEFA Euro. Since the start of the tournament in 1960, the best performance for the Three Lions came in 2021 losing the final at Wembley Stadium in a thrilling penalty shootout against Italy.

Has England ever won the World Cup?

England won the World Cup at home in 1966 beating West Germany in a very controversial final which went to extra time. That’s their only big title at the international level. It was the crowning moment for a sensational generation led by Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore.