Ilkay Gündoğan was the victim of a brutal foul during the opening match of UEFA Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland. Ryan Porteous immediately started trending on social media.

Five minutes before halftime, Gündogan found himself alone in the box ready to score his team’s third goal. However, defender Ryan Porteous slid recklessly trying to stop the German star. Although the Scotsman touched the ball, his foot violently stamped on the right ankle of the Barcelona midfielder.

In an incredible turn of events, referee Clement Turpin did not call the foul and VAR had to intervene to correct it. After reviewing the play, Porteous was shown the red card and Kai Havertz scored the 3-0 via penalty kick.