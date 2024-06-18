Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in a roster full of stars for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024. Find out if the legend will be available to play against the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a sensational campaign in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend was the top scorer in the tournament (35 goals) and broke the single-season record which belonged to Abderrazak Hamdallah.

However, there were no collective titles for CR7. Al Ain surprised them in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League and, at the local level, another club rose as a dominant force.

Al Hilal made history in Saudi Arabia as undefeated champions without their best player: Neymar. Furthermore, in the King’s Cup final, they also beat Al Nassr and Ronaldo.

As a consequence, the UEFA Euro 2024 is the last chance for Cristiano to hoist a trophy and, if he maintains his scoring pace, maybe fight for the Ballon d’Or with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his final UEFA Euro with Portugal (Getty Images)

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Czech Republic?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play today for Portugal against Czech Republic in UEFA Euro 2024 at Leipzig. Although coach Roberto Martinez gave him some rest a few days ago in two International Friendlies (Finland and Croatia) after a long season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, CR7 came back facing Ireland and delivered a great performance to close out his preparation.

The star will play his sixth European Cup (a record for the tournament) trying to lead his country to a second title after their epic run in France 2016. Of course, Portugal’s performance might determine if Cristiano decides to play in the 2026 World Cup.

The game against Czechia is the first for Portugal in the most important tournament of the year. They also share Group F with a very dangerous rival like Turkey and a massive surprise such as Georgia.