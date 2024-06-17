Cristiano Ronaldo knows what is like to succeed on the continental stage. Find out here how many times he won the UEFA Euro with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to lead Portugal to yet another continental triumph at the UEFA Euro 2024. At 39, the striker is still a valuable contributor to the national team, both on and off the field.

Apart from being the most talented player the country has ever produced, Ronaldo provides some necessary veteran presence on the squad. On top of that, he knows what is like to succeed on the international stage.

Cristiano helped Portugal win their first ever European Championship in 2016, but he wants to make it two continental titles before hanging up his boots. Will he go the distance this year in Germany?

Ronaldo’s contribution to Portugal’s Euro 2016 title

Ronaldo played a pivotal role in Portugal’s run to the Euro 2016 final in France. The former Real Madrid superstar played all the minutes in the road to the tournament decider, carrying his nation with crucial goals and assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal kisses the Henri Delaunay trophy to celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France.

Cristiano, for instance, bagged a brace and an assist to rescue a dramatic draw against Hungary in the group stage finale, which enabled Portugal to make the knockout stages.

After scoring his penalty in the shootout win over Poland in the quarterfinals, Ronaldo helped Portugal make the final by recording a goal and an assist to beat Wales 2-0 in the semis.

Unfortunately, an injury forced the striker off the field only 25 minutes into the final against France. Until then, Ronaldo had played every Portugal match entirely. But this blow didn’t prevent the Madeira native from celebrating, as he got to lift the trophy thanks to Eder’s winner in extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the only player to take part in six Euros

The UEFA Euro 2024 is Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth participation in the competition, a record in the European Championship history. The striker made the cut for Euro 2004 and has made consecutive appearances since then, representing Portugal in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

“Of course I dream in the same way. Playing for the national team is my love and passion. Of course, the European Championship is special. It is my sixth, and it is also a record, but for me, going back to 2004 in my first match, the thought and pride are still the same,” Ronaldo told SporTV.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez also highlighted this feat, showing nothing but praise for the Euro 2016 champion: “There is no other player who can contribute to a locker room like Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an incredible goalscorer. This will be his sixth Euro, and he is the only player to have played in five Euro championships.”