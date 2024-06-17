Portugal play against Czech Republic in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and the Czech Republic are set to clash in their Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services, here’s how you can watch the game in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can stream the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

The tournament begins for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, one of the main contenders for the Euro 2024 title. With this potentially being CR7‘s final tournament, the Portuguese squad is determined to capitalize on their star’s presence and aim for their second championship in history.

To achieve this, starting with a victory is crucial, though it won’t be easy. Their opponents, the Czech Republic, may lack top-level stars but are a well-balanced and talented team. The Czechs recognize they are the underdogs against Ronaldo’s Portugal, but they will strive to secure a good result.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 19)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 19)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic in the USA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal aim to start strong against a tough rival like the Czech Republic in this Matchday 1 fixture of Group E at Euro 2024. You can catch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this matchup between Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1, TLN

Czech Republic: CT Sport

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, The First, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1SIC

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports.