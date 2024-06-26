Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best players for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024. Find out if the legend will be available to play against Georgia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission as the leader of Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024. After scoring 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, the legend has assumed a new role in Germany.

Right now, CR7 isn’t chasing individual records. He showed that in the last game against Turkey when, alone facing the goalkeeper, decided to give a pass for Bruno Fernandes in order to secure the victory and the top spot in Group F.

Ronaldo is 39-years, but his performances were extraordinary in Saudi Arabia. That’s why coach Roberto Martinez has full confidence in the veteran even with younger stars on the roster.

Furthermore, with a lot of matches left to be played if Portugal advance through the knockout stages, Cristiano could deliver a surprise in the race for the Ballon d’Or with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr or Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his final UEFA Euro with Portugal (Getty Images)

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Georgia?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play today for Portugal against Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024 at Gelsenkirchen. Although the first place of Group F is already clinched, coach Roberto Martinez will give him minutes as starter before the knockout stages.

Portugal are scheduled to play next Monday in the Round of 16. Considering they’re in the toughest part of the bracket with teams like Germany, Spain and France, there are many rotations in Martinez’s squad to avoid any trouble during the match facing Georgia.

For example, the presence of Joao Felix. Nevertheless, CR7 isn’t part of all those changes and will try to score his first goal of the tournament.