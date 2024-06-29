Italy are defending champions of the UEFA Euro 2024, but, their hopes are in jeopardy in a Round of 16 matchup with Switzerland.

Italy arrived as reigning champions to the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. They managed to survive a thriller against Croatia when, in the last play of the game, Mattia Zaccagni scored an amazing goal to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

However, the pressure was on for the famous Azzurri as they were one of the biggest disappointments by failing to qualify for the last two World Cups. Their poor performances in Group B brought back those memories with a new generation of players.

Now, even as the team defending the title in the tournament, Italy weren’t favorites to beat Switzerland in the Round of 16. Many scenarios are in play for coach Luciano Spalletti.

Is Italy out of UEFA Euro 2024 after losing to Switzerland?

Italy are officially eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024 after losing 2-0 against Switzerland in the Round of 16 at Berlin. Another major disappointment for millions of fans in that country.

These are the knockout stages of the tournament and, as Italy couldn’t overcome a 2-0 deficit to beat the Swiss squad, the defending champions are out. Luciano Spalletti is on the hot seat looking into the 2026 World Cup.