After Belgium's dismal 0-0 draw with Ukraine, jeers and boos rained down from the crowd, and the Manchester City star was having none of it.

Belgium closed out the group stage of the 2024 Euros with a poor result against Ukraine, marking a disappointing start to the European competition for Domenico Tedesco’s side, ending the group stage with an underwhelming 1-1-1 record.

Belgium’s sole victory in the competition was a 2-0 effort over Romania, with a goal by Kevin De Bruyne. However, the team was held scoreless for the second time in the group phase against Ukraine in their 0-0 draw.

Now advancing to the round of 16 by finishing second in their group, Belgium will need to improve quickly or face elimination. The team has been subpar for much of their three games, and their fans made their dissatisfaction clear.

Belgium fans boo whole squad

After the match, when Kevin De Bruyne attempted to gather the team to applaud the supporters who had gathered at the MHPArena, a sea of boos descended from the stands. In response, the Belgium star and captain of the national team instructed the players to walk off the field, which only prompted more boos.

Kevin De Bruyne has been instrumental for the Belgium national team, playing key roles in their World Cup campaigns, including a third-place finish in 2018 and a runner-up position in Euro 2020. He holds the record for the most assists in Belgium’s history, showcasing his leadership and playmaking abilities on the international stage.