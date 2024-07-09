After the 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal, Kylian Mbappe spoke in the mixed zone, took blame for the defeat and talked about his future.

France took an early lead with a header from Randal Kolo Muani, thanks to a superb cross by Kylian Mbappe. However, Spain quickly turned the game around within just four minutes, with Lamine Yamal scoring in the 21st minute followed by Dani Olmo finding the net in the 25th.

France will now have to wait four years to win its third title in the competition. This defeat was a hard blow for the French and Kylian Mbappe mentioned it after the match when he was asked about it.

Kylian Mbappe’s message after the match

Kylian Mbappé admitted in the mixed zone after France’s defeat against Spain that his competition was “a failure” and that he also asked the national team doctor not to play with the mask.

Kylian Mbappe of France looks on with his face mask during the warm up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and France. Clive Mason/Getty Images

“My competition has been a failure. I wanted to be European champion and we have not been. That’s soccer. We have to move on. It’s been a long year and I’m going on vacation to rest, which will do me a lot of good. I had no physical or psychological problems. You can’t complicate soccer too much. Either you are well or you are not well. I wasn’t well and we’re going home, it’s as simple as that. I have to rest. After that, I’m going for a new life.”

Mbappe also praised the Spanish national team and commented on his decision to play without a mask:

“Spain played better than us. We would have to watch the game again to see if there was really a big difference between the two teams. They scored two quick goals and in the second half we had chances to come back, but we didn’t do it. As for playing without the mask, I asked the doctor if I could do it and he said I could do whatever I wanted.”